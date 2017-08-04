Why are hundreds of Haitians fleeing the US for Canada? Hint: because they're afraid.
Scott H.08/07/2017 15:28
If you will notice... At the beginning of the video.... It states clear as day... That they were granted "Temporary" refugee status......
Marcea P.08/07/2017 10:42
So ridiculous... liberal progressives will use anyone for money
James P.08/06/2017 11:46
why didn't they go to the dominican republic right next door? or hop a boat to cuba?
Keith D.08/05/2017 23:59
Hatian dude told me how great Haiti was, why leave if it's so great.
Casey B.08/05/2017 23:34
Bye bye.
Joshua C.08/05/2017 23:18
BYE
Tammy S.08/05/2017 22:40
Key word. Temporary. If people do not want to follow our laws and obtain citizenship legally they need and should be deported. We as Americans have ourselves and our families to support. Our tax payer dollars should not continue to fill the coffers of the welfare dept. to take care of those who aren't even American.\
John K.08/05/2017 22:14
The US is a nation of immigrants. If they are working here and contributing to society then they should stay.
Anthony L.08/05/2017 21:55
This country was just fine and dandy for so long before all these illegals came in and started killing our people, raping our women and stealing what is ours. Deport them all! *By the way, I'm talking about everyone who isn't Native American.
Quentin B.08/05/2017 17:36
but NO ONE here is mad at what the clintons did to haiti right?
Harold K.08/05/2017 17:30
what part of illegal do they not understand????? they were given a safe place to stay for the disaster that their country had not to stay for good they must apply like everyone els !!!or leave back to there country and help rebuild it !!!
Zach K.08/05/2017 17:15
Canadians must be racist for enforcing their border laws too huh?
Ralph J.08/05/2017 17:06
Fine by me. Move in with Trudeau.
Diamond E.08/05/2017 16:58
Wow...
Brent G.08/05/2017 16:55
Maybe if the clinton foundation didnt steal millions of $ from Haiti's relief fund........
Lou H.08/05/2017 16:51
We gotta let them stay. If you try kicking these people out you're not a true American.
Lindsay S.08/05/2017 16:45
This man has no soul. half these people may have to go back before even gettin citizenship status so they can stay. People act like the process happens over night.
Sharline G.08/05/2017 16:42
Your stupid
Sharline G.08/05/2017 16:42
The question I ask. It's when they deport all the Haitians what are they going to do with the children they have the American children are they going to put them in the system you fucking dumbasses answer me that question because everybody seems to have an opinion but no one seems to care about the children that's going to be left behind
Sharline G.08/05/2017 16:37
Dude you are A racist