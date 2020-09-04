Half of humanity is staying home
Oh no 🤦♀️
This used to happen to me, I was lucky to find food 2 days ago. I almost cried, I got weak and my throat had a knot my eyes got watery after 2 months of suffering scavenging for food and food banks did not have food either. So I got into freezer meals to manage and stretch food. People wonder how the shelves are emptied and claim we lie, but they are emptied. Lucky if you find anything. I have to feed 6 people at home almost all of them handicap and me with a blood disorder myself. So believe me when I found food, yes I wanted to cry. This virus is letting us know to appreciate what we have. & I realized, is not that people are greedy, is that people are out of work, so now they cook at home so food will be gone faster and toilet tissue. Life was set in a different way, now they will have to make more because people are out of work or working from home so whatever their orders are, is not keeping up with the amount of people we have now at home.
2 comments
Christine V.an hour
