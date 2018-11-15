back
He attempted suicide due to relentless bullying
He attempted to end his life due to relentless bullying. Now, he's using the experience to encourage others to talk about bullying and suicide.
11/15/2018 12:01 PMupdated: 04/24/2019 7:29 PM
18 comments
Rania K.11/29/2018 11:43
Mon garçon t es trop fragile
Manasi G.11/27/2018 16:42
Oh.... I will pray for you dear You are a warrior you keep fighting We will be with you There is still hope and humanity
Abdul H.11/27/2018 16:41
🤣🤣
Habib R.11/26/2018 12:06
Is it still happening somewhere
Eii D.11/26/2018 07:32
Train your mind to be free and you will not care what other people say ✌✌
Joseph T.11/25/2018 12:04
You commit suicide??? You give the Demons of Joy it is the Spirit of Demons that the people want to Die jhon8:44
Justin M.11/24/2018 16:42
This is a serious issue, even I was bullied by group of people around my school and college!
Valentino C.11/23/2018 12:10
thers real problems out ther....come to africa
Tabalik T.11/21/2018 04:44
this man has a good heart... just kept pray... your family always there to comfort you
Aga A.11/18/2018 22:06
Bullies are the real cowards.
Anbreen E.11/18/2018 17:28
Omg! Whats with this stupidity of bullying in all europe? And western world? Why its such a big deal?
Ahmad E.11/18/2018 16:11
I wish I could just go there and give him a hug.
Habib A.11/16/2018 15:48
i wanna die too😂😂😂
KC W.11/16/2018 09:52
Glad you're still here
Lynne M.11/16/2018 07:43
We must unite to stop bullying and get bullies out of scools.
Inga K.11/15/2018 21:50
God bless You man
Asa M.11/15/2018 18:13
Why hes is cute! I dont understand. Hes a handsome gental man. God bless you Sir.
Klo D.11/15/2018 17:22
This man have to live for the god no t for the people...this is katastrofe woh is the mind😡