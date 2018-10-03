back

He Died Helping Save 148 Lives

A deadly earthquake hit just as this airplane was taking off. That's when this hero stepped up to help save 148 lives.

10/03/2018 9:29 PM
  • 276.4k
  • 60

And even more

  1. The fight for paid family leave in America

  2. Sleeping outside in solidarity of the homeless

  3. The Life of Tina Turner

  4. “Ice Bucket Challenge” Creator Dies

  5. Blankets of Hope and Brut Bring Warmth to NYC

  6. Muslim Woman Defends Jewish Family

53 comments

  • Lynne A.
    10/31/2018 22:57

    did you see this??

  • Indra J.
    10/31/2018 19:58

    A hero indeed,my salute to him.RIP

  • MeP S.
    10/31/2018 13:25

    My respect for your heroic act... RIP

  • Haydee R.
    10/30/2018 07:12

    Felicitaciones.Dios le bendiga.

  • Dennis H.
    10/29/2018 05:02

    Amazing young man I so so sad he passed away My heart in pain 😞😞😞😞🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Mohd H.
    10/29/2018 03:37

    Maybe ctrl tower staff should hv basic abseilling course or flying fox for emergency usage. Just my opinion

  • Balam S.
    10/28/2018 22:18

    Respect from México.

  • Nora M.
    10/26/2018 08:17

    ❤❤❤

  • Thet H.
    10/25/2018 11:23

    Hero....RIP

  • Ravi Y.
    10/24/2018 10:32

    RIP BRO.

  • Serafin P.
    10/24/2018 05:59

    A great man so dedicated to his job ! Too young to die to save the 148 people on board ! My salute !

  • Amar S.
    10/23/2018 17:20

    Real hero

  • Emmanuel P.
    10/22/2018 15:47

    Yes respect and big salute to him. Real hero....

  • Stanley A.
    10/22/2018 13:11

    Respect..we know how our fellow asian feel..we are with all of Indonesia..

  • YvonnE O.
    10/21/2018 23:11

    A real hero... my salute to you sir!

  • Leogurl C.
    10/20/2018 21:04

    Rip i salute u son

  • Jocelyn C.
    10/19/2018 21:53

    RIP young mam... real hero🙏🙏🙏

  • Gogi S.
    10/19/2018 18:08

    Respect

  • G'nal A.
    10/19/2018 10:59

    ..

  • Lazarus R.
    10/18/2018 22:52

    RESPECT 3xSALUT and RIP