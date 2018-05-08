Homophobia around the world

While acceptance towards the LGBTQ community has increased in recent years, anti-gay sentiments remain a real — and often violent — threat.
Susan C.03/26/2019 18:55
Sue A.05/25/2018 11:21
Man there are a lot of religious, homophobe jerks out there!
Alessandro D.05/21/2018 06:12
Love is love, let’s look back at slavery days, and days were women had no rights. Everyone wanted to be treated equal because we are humans, the gay community wants the same. Hypocrisy come from those who also had no rights in the past and fought for them, we are merely doing the same.
Aneetra L.05/20/2018 18:19
Yes this is a VERY COMPLEX ISSUE TO DEAL WITH because it deals with religionous beliefs and values and hopes and dreams of a parent
Sebastian X.05/19/2018 16:53
I find it amusing that there so many people on here that are of minority groups themselves that want to condemn or vilify my community for just wanting to be accepted and treated another normal human being. It still amazes me how quickly we humans forget how we treated people in the past for being different and yet the cycle of hatred continues to this day with another group of HUMAN BEINGS that are the same as a whole but have differences that “scared and offend” others! Ya’ll need to get over yourselves and just be you! Own your truth and live your truth!
Richie D.05/19/2018 15:12
So , the f we start killing individuals for who they are or what they choose to joint venture no one would survive the odds. People , listen carefully and listen well. Your collection of choices and sentiments are your property rights and you have no need to make configurations to others on your personality traits that is your decision . You guys out there can't possibly tell someone else -( you can't be )- that definitely have no place for you to introduce. You have a choice between accept that person who is responsible for his/her own abilities and performance or to walk away from this picture. Killing the person for choosing to be -( whatever tunes )- makes you look more guilty and the blood of this person would be on your hands and that is not your place. Each one of us will have to pay a huge price for all our own base and believe me it's not going to be easy going experience when it comes down. Don't be so quick to judge anything that you refused to understand closely with open minded. We are not here under the 🌞sun to be judges and persecutors we are here to help make a human race purposes the rest is history. We all need to improve our understanding of what is the meaning behind being different.
Todd D.05/19/2018 14:00
Born in 1963, growing up knowing I was gay in the midst of this very controversial issue, I thought I was in for a life of misery! My life has and continues to be full and joyous! I’m grateful to be a part of the evolution and proud of those who have worked so diligently to bring understanding. But as you can read here, the threat still is something we must look out for. Love is Love!
Marc R.05/18/2018 14:39
I see it like this... all minorities have had their struggles in this world, whether its religious, racial, or sexual orientation...we feel it personally when we are effected by it. However, it is never ok to brush it off because you aren’t effected by it. It happens, it exists. No one’s struggle is less important than someone else’s. Educate yourselves, don’t be ignorant
Dave B.05/17/2018 18:53
I like how there’s a lot of foreign people commenting on a post about homosexuality in the UNITED STATES. No one wants your backwards opinion, keep it over in your messed up countries where women can’t even get an education, people are publicly hung, and you have raged war for centuries.
Thomas R.05/16/2018 13:36
A biological condition that has no harmful benefits is treated like a sin. People who are LGBTQ+ are scapegoated, beaten, raped, for simply living.... This is not right. This is not god or religion or any other excuse individuals use to justify their destructive behaviors. This must stop...
Darius W.05/15/2018 17:50
Man Romans the ones that started that junk
Jacob W.05/14/2018 16:06
Theodosius I was a good man
Brandon C.05/14/2018 06:50
Love is love. Treat others how you want to be treated. Their love only affects you negatively because you have chosen to close your mind off to the basic emotion of human affection.
Moneyy T.05/12/2018 23:53
Emily Mixter
Isreem M.05/12/2018 23:34
T
DjDuro T.05/12/2018 02:40
You All Turn The Whole World Into Huge GOMMORAH, AND SODDOM
Luis R.05/12/2018 02:26
“Que pensarías si me compro un iPhone rosado” “Pensaría que eres medio sopita” JAJAJAJA
Jennene M.05/12/2018 02:05
Those look more purple than pink
Rita S.05/12/2018 01:55
Unless u have a heart of a human no matter what u r it does not make a difference to the so called society.
Daryl B.05/11/2018 23:38
Good!!