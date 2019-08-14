How Strict Are Gun Laws Around the World?
In most countries, you can't buy a gun and groceries at the same store. Here's a look at what you have to go through to buy a firearm outside the United States.
How easy is it to buy a gun around the world?
Many citizens of the world can buy a gun in less than an hour. In some countries, the process takes months. Here are the simple steps for how most people buy a gun globally.
In the United States you can buy a gun in less than an hour by passing an instant criminal background check. In New Zealand you must pass a background check, provide character references, pass a home security inspection, take a gun safety course, wait months for approval.
In Japan, you must take a firearm class pass a written exam get a doctor’s note assuring your mental fitness apply for a training permit pass a police interview apply for a gunpowder permit pass a firing test purchase a regulation gun safe and ammunition locker pass an additional background check.
In Mexico, there is only one store to legally purchase a gun. In the United States there are over 50,000.
In Canada you must complete a gun safety course, obtain 2-character references, apply for a permit, wait 28 days, pass a background check, register your gun with the police.
In Australia you must prove that you’re actively involved in a shooting or hunting club, complete a firearm safety course, arrange regulation firearm storage, pass a background check, apply for a permit, wait at least 28 days.
In China most citizens are prohibited from keeping guns in their homes and must arrange for storage at a gun range or hunting ground.
In Germany you must join a shooting club, pass a written safety exam, arrange for regulation storage, consent to unannounced police home inspections, pass a comprehensive background check, apply for a permit.
Many countries have exceptions for specialized professions, and local laws may vary.
