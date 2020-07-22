How women around the world go home at night
Ryan M.an hour
So were back to assuming all men are rapists and murderers.
Maurício V.an hour
Você uma bela senhora
วิวัฒนา พ.an hour
Learning Thai Boxing Please!!
Letty L.an hour
the girl at 3:30 looks like a younger version of you 😁
Kit M.2 hours
African men sicken me. The whole continent need burned
Yas Y.2 hours
And what about men?
Patrick P.2 hours
Well in most Belgium women's are safe, so as in Portugal. Women drive bicicle alone on roads in the woods at 1 in the morning with no problems at all in Belgium. I leave work at one and on my way home I see them and no problems at all.
Khadidja T.2 hours
They say “like for women across the globe” xd the only thing that I see it’s some women from us , Europe and Asia. My question is : what about women from Africa ?!! We don’t exist in the global? Or you don’t want to!!? Stupidity 😡
Dawna K.2 hours
I think we should have self defence classes for girls...in schools. To learn confidence to fight back if attacked. To learn strategies. I believe it's naive to think that some day men SOME men will not attack women if given the opportunity. Notice I said some...before men jump on this.
Nanci J.2 hours
c'est pas Rocio à 1:00 ??
Valéria Š.3 hours
Thanks God, Ive never experienced any harrasment but watching this video it makes me so angry and helpless
Amanda L.3 hours
. Have a listen 👂👂
Maurício V.3 hours
Não não não
Natalia M.3 hours
😔 it's like that everywhere
Pampa R.3 hours
While using public transport one can use one's elbows to push off or use a pin. One should keep a bottle of black pepper or red chilli powder. While travelling by cab it is advisable to send the registration number to someone so that they can track it and either talk or communicate with someone though it is better to talk so that the driver knows the someone else knows the whereabout.
Bruno P.3 hours
You can educate little boys. But in the end, will always be someone who doesn't respect others or the law. We need to educate girls to defend themselves aswell. Increase the penalties to transgressions.
Michelle B.3 hours
Well said my son
Kevin A.3 hours
YO MAMA
Patty G.3 hours
In my opinion, the only to stop this behavior is, men have to step up and tell other men it isn't ok to behave this way. The sexist jokes, the lude comments, following women, inappropriate comments, the glares, and unwanted touches. If the good guys remain quiet and don't speak up, the bad guys think the good guys approve of the behavior! We women can speak about this every day and we can speak to men about our feelings about this subject, but the reality is, men really only listen to other men. So, the burden should fall on the good guys to change the narrative about the treatment of women!
Sam L.3 hours
You know it really frustrates me that people say life is harder for woman than men. A better attitude would be to understand that men & woman experience different issues and we both need to have open dialogue in how we can address them & support each other. Its just a terrible shame that there are alot of men in the western world that think it's a god-given right to sex & do stalk the streets & damage the reputation of men everywhere. I wish more people had the attitude of open dialogue to address social issues now rather than the us & them mentality which is far more damaging to all of us in the end