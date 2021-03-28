back

Influencers in Dubai: The history of a political strategy

Dubai has become a trendy destination for influencers. This is the image the United Arab Emirates is trying to convey… and the one it prefers to hide.

03/28/2021 12:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:44

    Influencers in Dubai: The history of a political strategy

  2. 3:36

    Georgia lawmaker arrested as governor signs new elections law

  3. 1:48

    Joe "here’s the deal" Biden

  4. 6:11

    Should D.C. become a state?

  5. 1:33

    22 years of presidents addressing mass shootings

  6. 4:46

    Who are the Proud Boys?

5 comments

  • Mollie H.
    30 minutes

    Muy k

  • Liz K.
    6 hours

    Dubai is a vicious place to live if you get into debt. VICIOUS

  • Rizwan B.
    7 hours

    this girl another Meghan markle

  • Isabelle L.
    7 hours

    Rien à foutre et leur problème

  • Alejandro B.
    8 hours

    Dubai is a trendy destination for many prostitutes too 😂

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.