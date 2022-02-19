back

Inside an underground school for girls in Afghanistan

Girls older than 12 are no longer allowed to go to school in Afghanistan. Brut met one of the brave women educators who continue to give classes in underground schools, in spite of being threatened by the Taliban ...

02/19/2022 2:57 PM
6 comments

  • Abbas M.
    15 minutes

    Fat lie from hell

  • Ozy M.
    17 minutes

    🤲🤲🤲

  • Mohammed F.
    29 minutes

    No difference between these talibanis and the current karnataka talibanis who are denying women their education because of their feudal beliefs.

  • Chelsey B.
    30 minutes

    Went are you risking her life by showing this???

  • Joao C.
    35 minutes

    God is not male

  • Vivek K.
    39 minutes

    so finally they are taking part in Himjab is mah choice. full sapot from Indiaaaaa

