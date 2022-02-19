back
Inside an underground school for girls in Afghanistan
Girls older than 12 are no longer allowed to go to school in Afghanistan. Brut met one of the brave women educators who continue to give classes in underground schools, in spite of being threatened by the Taliban ...
02/19/2022 2:57 PM
6 comments
Abbas M.15 minutes
Fat lie from hell
Ozy M.17 minutes
🤲🤲🤲
Mohammed F.29 minutes
No difference between these talibanis and the current karnataka talibanis who are denying women their education because of their feudal beliefs.
Chelsey B.30 minutes
Went are you risking her life by showing this???
Joao C.35 minutes
God is not male
Vivek K.39 minutes
so finally they are taking part in Himjab is mah choice. full sapot from Indiaaaaa