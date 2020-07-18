back

Inside the life of an MS-13 hitman

Once you join them, the only ways out are the church or death. We met with a former member of the U.S.-founded gang MS-13, now hiding from his former associates.

07/18/2020 2:00 PM
  • 87.3k
  • 32

And even more

  1. 8:37

    Inside the life of an MS-13 hitman

  2. 9:09

    Duel: Defund vs. Reform the police

  3. 1:51

    #TBT: Obama on the death penalty

  4. 3:13

    How the media affects our perception of protests

  5. 3:35

    Who is Roger Stone?

  6. 5:28

    Why Jane Roe flipped sides on abortion law

Arte - il est temps

16 comments

  • Terje S.
    8 hours

    Scum

  • Zaffa F.
    12 hours

    I'm starting to like Brut more than Vice...

  • Taku S.
    a day

    Superman.

  • Steve T.
    a day

    Down with MS 13!

  • 박켄윤
    a day

    Well i see they are the worst now in this generations rather than the mafias these days huh?

  • Honza J.
    a day

    Slave clown 👍🤦‍♂️😂

  • Yama Z.
    a day

    I also blame Hollywood for making these people look cool and idolizing them.

  • Christopher J.
    a day

    watch that

  • Ivie O.
    2 days

    How do You make amends..

  • Charitarth V.
    2 days

    I don't understand why people think they can hide the face by such a poor methodology! If I see my close ones with mask on, I wouldn't even take a whole min to identify them!

  • ElAmo A.
    2 days

    MS13 members love male bonding so much that they do anything to be locked up in jail rather than be with women ... Its called the Culero Sindrome...

  • Veshu G.
    2 days

    DISTRACTION PLOY. FOCUS ON WHAT IS BEING HIDDEN.

  • Ramirez B.
    2 days

    He doesn't sound from Honduras.

  • Radhe D.
    2 days

    Report Nour....nonsense!!!

  • Erik G.
    2 days

    I can tell you , he know lives in Mexico City 😂😂

  • Nour S.
    2 days

    Hi iam from syria. We left our house becuse of war. We live family in a camp near turkish border We need help to get basic needs Help us İf you want to Help my family please inbox me via messanger