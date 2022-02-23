back
Inside the malnutrition ward of Kabul’s children’s hospital
Warning: Distressing images. Brut was allowed inside the malnutrition ward of Kabul’s children hospital in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban took over, the country is on the verge of economic collapse. Many Afghans are unable to feed their children ...
02/23/2022 1:30 PM
