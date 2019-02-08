International aid blocked in Venezuela

This photo highlights the worsening crisis in Venezuela — with the Maduro government now blocking access for humanitarian aid.
Vladimiro C.02/28/2019 03:24
Esa es cuba también
Efrain R.02/22/2019 23:30
Viva maduro 😡
Doris A.02/21/2019 19:07
La ignorancia tiene un nombre Maduro Dios el se cree dueño de Venezuela por favor cuando todo se cumpla y el tenga que dar cuenta a quién va a culpar
Fernando R.02/20/2019 01:13
Yankees again going to kill people like nothing new playing always the victims committing genocides all over the world and getting away with it in the name of peace and democracy bs
Rodríguez P.02/19/2019 19:37
Que bonito lo benden una invacion?!!
Christian M.02/13/2019 06:53
No por algo está esa barrera por qué el Donald trump quiere robar todo como siempre usa 🇺🇸 robado y undir alos paises
Davis E.02/11/2019 07:25
Take the aid to Yemen its where they need it most
Patricia L.02/10/2019 16:05
Stay out off theirs country! Would Venezuela be allowed to replace President Trump with another president due to Russian interference?
Quiel d.02/10/2019 12:18
Foolish Maduro. The invasion does not come by the road, the invaders come by air and sea.
Albert M.02/10/2019 01:27
Este tipo si es malbado....
Pablo R.02/09/2019 21:33
https://medium.com/@justin.emery/the-tienditas-bridge-blockade-f240728fe5f7
Aron S.02/09/2019 20:03
IDIOCRACY
Ali A.02/09/2019 18:40
Venezuelan people suffer because the Venezuelan Bolivar is not worth the value of ink and paper and the economic crisis destroys the country and the strange that the country's oil and wealth is huge ... Management is more important than wealth !!!
Michal H.02/09/2019 15:30
It should say "blocking the American military force from taking over Venezuela"
Therèse O.02/09/2019 15:15
whatever BRUT why not tell U.S. to stop getting other country's oil and land
Dimitrios K.02/09/2019 07:21
i dont know a country not to have the right to search any <help>. CIA PUT HIS DIRTY HAND AND I DONT KNOW A GOVERNMENT TO LET A CONVOY? TO GO FROM ONE SIDE OF THE COUNTRY TO THE OTHER WITHOUT SEARCHING.HANDSOFFVENEZUELA.SOLIDARITY FROM GREECE.
Johannes S.02/09/2019 07:16
In many occasions I learnt that foreign governments tend to support the opposition,the rebel or powers against the legal authorities.This creates even more serious damage rather than good to the countries.Examples are abundant.
Waqar U.02/09/2019 06:14
By foreign aid u mean CIA sponsored weapons distribution for the rebels. Same story over and over again and yet people still remain blind to the truth. The same kind of humanitarian aid was sent to Libya, Afghanistan, just days before the governments were overthrown. So if Venezuela want their gold back and wants to start trading in gold, the US n UK should return it and keep the humanitarian aid.
Rohan l.02/09/2019 05:48
I smell oil $$$$$
Ricness R.02/09/2019 03:38
Fuuuckkk you alll... how can you say that????