Interview with a hit man
Ahmed M.8 minutes
It must pay good
Arunkumar N.10 minutes
Unmasked interview is what we all want in life. Don't do work which force you to cover your face.
Nathan A.11 minutes
It’s all fun and tough guy crap until they find you and kill your whole family then you wanna snitch on everyone
Jason B.14 minutes
Disturbing. I love my babies. This is a whole other world I never want to encounter.
Abid M.14 minutes
Well he is going to heaven... that sums up Christianity
Dennis J.19 minutes
How many people died in the US last year in the same thing
Stephie G.21 minutes
Sick
Elma D.23 minutes
What a looser
Vusi M.24 minutes
Iive by the gun and you die by the gun your time is coming
Jarrad F.27 minutes
For those that are saying " if they can find him why not the cops" I urge you to look into the corruption and money involved in these circles. They know who he is, of course they do.
Christopher V.41 minutes
lol, so this page find the killer first, than the authorities out there...🤣🤣
Ivie O.42 minutes
This Reporter Just Helped The Police and Interpol find Some Major Murder Weapons And Assasination Timeline...
Melainin E.42 minutes
who killed one person is like he killed all humanity
Ryan D.an hour
That was really cool.
Nita K.an hour
Mentally unstable.
Barima A.an hour
What the hell?
Parris S.an hour
So the reporter could find the killer but not the cops?
Reeba A.an hour
It’s extremely disturbing, I don’t know why you post it 🤕 people are already depress due to Corona, job loss, lockdown etc.
Heidi B.an hour
I feel very sad AND angry what happens with this people if You can call It that , whats ❗ goin' on, Is very hard to listen these statements, 😔
Errol L.an hour
To take from someone what he himself holds the most precious: life, can't imagine what his punishment should be