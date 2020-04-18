back

Interview with a hit man

His job is to kill people for money — and he has no regrets. Brut. interviewed "El chacal," a hired assassin in Mexico.

04/18/2020 2:01 PM
  • 15.8k
  • 30

And even more

  1. 12:29

    Interview with a hit man

  2. 2:20

    App Helps With Student Debt

  3. 2:30

    How Strict Are Gun Laws Around the World?

  4. 4:14

    Exploring China's One-Child Policy

  5. 3:37

    4 Times We’ve Gotten Close to Nuclear War

  6. 6:45

    U.S. Rep.'s plea for LGBTQ+ couples right to adopt

22 comments

  • Ahmed M.
    8 minutes

    It must pay good

  • Arunkumar N.
    10 minutes

    Unmasked interview is what we all want in life. Don't do work which force you to cover your face.

  • Nathan A.
    11 minutes

    It’s all fun and tough guy crap until they find you and kill your whole family then you wanna snitch on everyone

  • Jason B.
    14 minutes

    Disturbing. I love my babies. This is a whole other world I never want to encounter.

  • Abid M.
    14 minutes

    Well he is going to heaven... that sums up Christianity

  • Dennis J.
    19 minutes

    How many people died in the US last year in the same thing

  • Stephie G.
    21 minutes

    Sick

  • Elma D.
    23 minutes

    What a looser

  • Vusi M.
    24 minutes

    Iive by the gun and you die by the gun your time is coming

  • Jarrad F.
    27 minutes

    For those that are saying " if they can find him why not the cops" I urge you to look into the corruption and money involved in these circles. They know who he is, of course they do.

  • Christopher V.
    41 minutes

    lol, so this page find the killer first, than the authorities out there...🤣🤣

  • Ivie O.
    42 minutes

    This Reporter Just Helped The Police and Interpol find Some Major Murder Weapons And Assasination Timeline...

  • Melainin E.
    42 minutes

    who killed one person is like he killed all humanity

  • Ryan D.
    an hour

    That was really cool.

  • Nita K.
    an hour

    Mentally unstable.

  • Barima A.
    an hour

    What the hell?

  • Parris S.
    an hour

    So the reporter could find the killer but not the cops?

  • Reeba A.
    an hour

    It’s extremely disturbing, I don’t know why you post it 🤕 people are already depress due to Corona, job loss, lockdown etc.

  • Heidi B.
    an hour

    I feel very sad AND angry what happens with this people if You can call It that , whats ❗ goin' on, Is very hard to listen these statements, 😔

  • Errol L.
    an hour

    To take from someone what he himself holds the most precious: life, can't imagine what his punishment should be