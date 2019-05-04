back
Interview with cacique Tanoné: "I worry about my people"
"Help us to protect our peoples because they are trying to kill us all" She is extremely worried about the damage caused by the policies of Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro in the Amazon region and inflicted on her people, the Kariri-Xocó. This is cacique Tanoné's cry for help.
16 comments
Paul R.05/13/2019 08:02
Sadbas hellbto see this idiot President destroy th forest and killed innocent oeiples that try to protect their land and heritage...!! seem like idiot Trump..!!
Adriana B.05/11/2019 15:07
grrrrrrr
Rosina G.05/07/2019 23:34
Come on Government we must all HELP these people to stop the Killing
Tiemi P.05/06/2019 13:42
Mentiroso 🤥 😡
Melanie M.05/05/2019 06:13
This is sad...stop destroying our earth for money. What will happen when nothing is left?
Alan S.05/05/2019 04:02
It’s hard to define what is the worst thing about this video: 1. This lady (dressed in feathers of birds she killed) spreading fake news and bullshit to protect her agenda (which are her privileges, not the protection of nature). 2. A random ignorant person speaking on behalf of all Brazilians. 3. The terrible translation (eg. when she says that some natives are hanging themselves and the translation says they are being killed). 4. The way they are trying to make us believe that Bolsonaro, whose Presidency started in January, is the one responsible for the rise in deforestation in January itself and previous months and years. 5. The way the video selectively hides the information that the worst deforestation ever was under the leftist cleptocratic governments of Lula and Dilma. 6. The absolute lack of proportion of indigenous reserves, where, in many cases, they are the ones illegally exploring the forests. 7. The fact that the forests shall be protected even if they do not belong to indigenous reserves. 8. The omission of the actual acts of the current government in trying to provide sustainable development for the native communities. It’s absolutely shameful for this page to spread fake news like this. The vast majority of us, Brazilians, support the preservation of nature, but we cannot accept our forests being used for political propaganda and defamation of our country and our democracy.
Santiago M.05/04/2019 22:43
Bolsonaro is the Brazilian Donald Trump
Steven W.05/04/2019 12:51
She's a good actress, the lefties at it again...
Cesar S.05/04/2019 12:37
Just like Argentina and most Latin American countries with zionist presidents
Fernando A.05/04/2019 11:33
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z4OhbzSFpnk
Rodrigo A.05/04/2019 11:11
This video is a lie. Indians territories are over 13.7% of Brazil. These lands are over 290.2 million acres to give home to less than 850 thousand Indians. More than 341 acres by every Brazilian Indian, including children, that lives in extremely poverty. The National Indian Foundation is a federal agency under Ministry of Justice. The government never changed this. Brazilian Public Prosecutors for environment are independent to sue the Federal Government if some action injures the Environment Code, the worldwide toughest legislation. The Bolsonaro's Government is putting under National Congress appreciation a new legislation that supports the economic sustainability of Brazilian Indians. Give legal rights to Indian People to sell their products, to freely use their agricultural areas (not destroy the protected forests). The words are Economic Sustainability and Freedom.
Perrine J.05/04/2019 11:07
Manifest Destiny of US white supremacy to control all the Americas, the Monroe Doctrine. Only a few countries left and they will achieve the complete take over all resources. This is all by intention by the oppressors who worship money for selfish greed killing all life in its way. MAGA is the real terrorist nation.
Anna M.05/04/2019 10:34
Bad time of bad people having bad power.
Irene M.05/04/2019 09:36
I am from there. From the Venezuelan side of the Amazon. My grandma had Pemon blood and although I lived in the city, I went there every year and spent weeks near the border with Brazil and the Colombian side as well. The situation there has been very complicated for decades way before Bolsonaro. I know for example, that there has always been illegal gold mining with ensuing waters contamination, mostly by the natives living in certain clusters and other "garimpeiros", shady businesses with the guerrilla and private corporations, all of this with the willing participation of the people from there. During the last years, Venezuela's socialist regime stepped in and has been savagely gold mining the region with ensuing massive enviromental destruction, taking over native tribes' territories and mass killing them at a scale that leaves Bolsonaro lookig like an Angel.This has been well documented but I don't any news outlet outraged about this. I am not sure what Bosoaro is doing, but it looks like he's stepping in on the Brazilian side and the natives are unhappy with him meddling in their business. As I said, things there are not black and white, this is not about poor victims vs. bad white man. It goes beyond it.
Ana C.05/04/2019 08:54
This is not funny! This is a tradicional people that was born in these lands.
Zainab A.05/04/2019 08:53
🥵