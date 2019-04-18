back
It's Now Deadly to Be A Journalist in the U.S.
Reporters Without Borders have been safeguarding the press since 1985. They never imagined protecting them in the United States — which for the first time made the list of most dangerous countries for journalists.
04/18/2019 10:22 AMupdated: 06/11/2019 9:16 PM
231 comments
Tim L.05/01/2019 03:40
If they would stop lying to everybody. Things would be better
Jeff H.05/01/2019 01:41
Does anyone remember what happened to John Rosen and his family?
Steven P.05/01/2019 01:23
Not his Problem. Nothing but LIARS anyway. FAKE NEWS. LIES BY OMMITION.
Pat M.05/01/2019 01:12
The donald is a piece of garbage and he leads violence and disrespect. We need a real president.
Charles B.05/01/2019 01:10
Can you back the statements up.
James R.05/01/2019 00:54
Trump has nothing to do with your lying to the people
Joe F.04/30/2019 23:31
The press need to be legally liable for their role in assaults and murders that are created by them standing on their soapboxes and defaming any conservative they see as a threat to their leftist agenda. Media is no longer factual, CNN, MSNBC and many other left leaning media outlets are the modern day but worse.
Frank B.04/30/2019 22:59
Start reporting the truth. You call yourselves " Journalists" then start behaving like one. When you report with your feelings then you become a bias source of fake news.
Jud H.04/30/2019 21:57
Stop reporting lies and you won't have to worry about repercussions. It's not our Presidents job to protect you
Pete D.04/30/2019 21:52
Is that a guy?
Michael L.04/30/2019 21:42
Only 4 journalists were killed in US in 2018 by jarrod Ramos that has no links to trump or republicans just a hatred of that one newspaper. None were killed in US in 2017 and none in 2016. So you are feeding tons of “fake news”
Jack N.04/30/2019 21:25
Stop investigating Hilary and they’ll have a lot more living.
John E.04/30/2019 19:15
Journalists yes. Fake news no! I agree with him!
Larry B.04/30/2019 18:57
Tell the truth not fake New
Bill S.04/30/2019 18:31
So journalists killed in other parts of the world is trump's fault? What is he suppose to do, provide 24 hour armed military escorts?
Rj I.04/30/2019 18:25
Oh shut up.we have brought up a generation of cry babies.just do your job like the rest of us do.stop blaming ppl for your short comings.lol
Eric M.04/30/2019 17:02
Because most of you lie thru your teeth with fake news js.
Jim B.04/30/2019 16:55
if the Government told you you couldn't go you would have a fit and call him what?
Diane K.04/30/2019 16:32
If u reported the truth and not u'r liberal ideologies it would be different We all have freedom of speech... I get that but liberals are all crybabies and can't handle the truth.. So I offend alot of liberals...
Delli B.04/30/2019 16:16
Well maybe journalists should be more careful of they’re surroundings. How is this the presidents fault if they put themselves In that predicament?