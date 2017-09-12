back

J. Trudeau on feminism

“Men have an essential role to play in feminism.” Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a message for men: join the feminist fight! 💪

09/12/2017 12:00 AM
57 comments

  • Grace S.
    09/16/2017 12:55

    Laurence Shannon

  • Roseann S.
    09/14/2017 20:18

    well said, and I tend to agree with his analysis

  • Patrick M.
    09/14/2017 13:16

    He's a politician and Canadian.

  • John Z.
    09/14/2017 12:40

    Poser.

  • Shane G.
    09/14/2017 09:53

    I'll pass. Religious cults don't really appeal to me.

  • Savannah I.
    09/14/2017 02:12

    ❤️❤️❤️

  • David M.
    09/14/2017 00:00

    Shut up and bend over to Islam and kiss goodbye to a civilized way of living.

  • Ken B.
    09/13/2017 22:36

    But I can't join the feminist fight Justin, I joined the masculinst fight. You got a problem with that?

  • Catherine R.
    09/13/2017 18:09

    Look at all these butt hurt comments. How can you be mad at equality? Probably cause you're part of the problem. 👌

  • Louisa M.
    09/13/2017 16:42

    stop denying your feminism

  • Melody G.
    09/13/2017 16:29

    😍😍

  • Nicole V.
    09/13/2017 16:16

    when are we going back to Canada? 🤔🤤

  • John R.
    09/13/2017 16:09

    Give up your Unjust power, there Mr dumbass

  • Rachel A.
    09/13/2017 15:52

    I know you love him

  • Anouchka B.
    09/13/2017 15:07

    i love him and his hair

  • Mohammed A.
    09/13/2017 14:12

    indeed he spoke the ego of male species

  • Ana P.
    09/13/2017 13:33

    where can i get one

  • Bryan M.
    09/13/2017 12:25

    very feminine, pm.

  • Ci'erra L.
    09/13/2017 11:46

    😉

  • Robert C.
    09/13/2017 08:44

    bullshit