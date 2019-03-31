back
Jane Fonda's Fight for Peace and Women's Rights
"I am not a do-gooder. I am a revolutionary. A revolutionary woman." Long before Jane Fonda became known for being a fitness guru, she was socially conscious. This is her story. #WomensHistoryMonth
03/17/2019 12:58 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 1:29 PM
29 comments
Cheryl D.03/31/2019 16:27
People need to check their facts. Keep spreading lies that just aren’t true 🤬
Eva R.03/29/2019 18:49
Traitor Jane the scumbag.
Mazie L.03/28/2019 22:32
Never forget what she did . Makes me sick what she did to our soldiers .
Peggy F.03/27/2019 18:06
Trailer to America
Sabrina C.03/26/2019 21:00
What she did can not be forgiven
Shannon R.03/24/2019 01:17
Traitor
Shannon R.03/24/2019 01:16
Traitor
Darcy L.03/19/2019 15:39
traitor
Ash R.03/18/2019 19:32
I love how people are mad at an actress protesting Vietnam but aren't mad at the us government for not helping war veterans with PTSD. You sure are focusing your anger on the right things...
Richard M.03/18/2019 16:34
Traitor. She needs her passport revoked.
Brad J.03/18/2019 12:33
She should shut her pie hole and just stick with playing pretend
Katheryn W.03/18/2019 08:03
Traitor to your country, traitor to those that protected you , traitor to POWs ............ When will you realise your just a traitor and you need to at least , the very least own up and apologize
Tess E.03/18/2019 06:29
❤️🌹
Eric S.03/17/2019 17:22
Yeah we Vietnam Vets will always be thinking of you b...ch
RikEl S.03/17/2019 16:43
I guess my comments get taken out because the last one I put one here is gone. Must be a procommunist site. Anyone who has family members that served in the US military especially in Vietnam don't want anything to do with her. I don't watch any of her stuff.
Beth G.03/17/2019 16:08
You forgot... traitor
Arlene H.03/17/2019 16:02
And I also remember her dad, Henry Fonda.
Gina P.03/17/2019 16:00
She has had a good life but got a lot wrong. It's life.
Miles M.03/17/2019 15:02
She is before my time but i know she betrayed the pilots who were shot down in Vietnam and imprisoned at Hanoi hilton i wonder how she lives with herself
Jean E.03/17/2019 14:57
I admire this woman