Jay-Z Credits Teacher With His Love of Language
Before he became known as Jay-Z, Shawn Carter was a quiet kid who found empowerment and a love of language through his 6th grade English teacher.
04/19/2019 9:58 AMupdated: 08/07/2020 10:11 AM
4 comments
Chinezsa T.04/25/2019 04:04
you are a game changer to minority children!!! Great job!!!
Max F.04/21/2019 12:43
We all had that teacher who saw greatness in us, and took the time to push us to excel. Shout out to all the great teachers out there.
Michael W.04/21/2019 04:31
big respect to Jay Z for being an honest man who is able to praise those who have helped him a long his journey of life
Miguel S.04/19/2019 14:46
So refreshing to see nice on here. tells me she was a great teacher and he a gifted man. Enough said...