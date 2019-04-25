back

Jay-Z Credits Teacher With His Love of Language

Before he became known as Jay-Z, Shawn Carter was a quiet kid who found empowerment and a love of language through his 6th grade English teacher.

04/19/2019 9:58 AMupdated: 08/07/2020 10:11 AM
  • 15.0k
  • 5

4 comments

  • Chinezsa T.
    04/25/2019 04:04

    you are a game changer to minority children!!! Great job!!!

  • Max F.
    04/21/2019 12:43

    We all had that teacher who saw greatness in us, and took the time to push us to excel. Shout out to all the great teachers out there.

  • Michael W.
    04/21/2019 04:31

    big respect to Jay Z for being an honest man who is able to praise those who have helped him a long his journey of life

  • Miguel S.
    04/19/2019 14:46

    So refreshing to see nice on here. tells me she was a great teacher and he a gifted man. Enough said...

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

