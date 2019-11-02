back
Jess Phillips on the post-Brexit immigration income threshold
This English politician just delivered the ultimate clap back at her colleagues, for attacking "unskilled" workers. 🍺
02/10/2019 12:59 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 3:26 PM
7 comments
Sandy F.02/11/2019 12:13
Amen. Plus the rich are the most destructive and criminal human beings!
Momin K.02/11/2019 08:25
beautiful
Murray N.02/10/2019 21:13
Birmingham’s finest! Love it!
Jean D.02/10/2019 20:22
I hear birmingham is 90% muslim. Do u still live there
Nicole C.02/10/2019 18:04
Well said....
David P.02/10/2019 17:36
Facts!
Ivana S.02/10/2019 15:47
👏👏👏