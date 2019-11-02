back

Jess Phillips on the post-Brexit immigration income threshold

This English politician just delivered the ultimate clap back at her colleagues, for attacking "unskilled" workers. 🍺

02/10/2019 12:59 PM
7 comments

  • Sandy F.
    02/11/2019 12:13

    Amen. Plus the rich are the most destructive and criminal human beings!

  • Momin K.
    02/11/2019 08:25

    beautiful

  • Murray N.
    02/10/2019 21:13

    Birmingham’s finest! Love it!

  • Jean D.
    02/10/2019 20:22

    I hear birmingham is 90% muslim. Do u still live there

  • Nicole C.
    02/10/2019 18:04

    Well said....

  • David P.
    02/10/2019 17:36

    Facts!

  • Ivana S.
    02/10/2019 15:47

    👏👏👏

