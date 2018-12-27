Journalist Sets Himself On Fire

This journalist set himself on fire to protest the bleak economic conditions in Tunisia.
20 comments
Zuby Z.01/20/2019 23:01
You see what happens when you celebrate sick people rather than ask them to get help? Figure it out !
Chuck P.01/05/2019 23:01
Buddest monks did this in Vietnam...
Mike B.01/01/2019 03:23
Did it work?
Greg H.01/01/2019 02:38
Dumb ass
Greg F.12/31/2018 18:18
he's was a nut case.
Christopher S.12/30/2018 22:22
🤦♂️
Abdulghani B.12/30/2018 14:49
I thought Tunisia was getting better
Zach L.12/30/2018 13:52
That was stupid.
Alex L.12/30/2018 08:04
And there will be those who sacrificed them selfs for a greater purpose..... RIP
Amber R.12/29/2018 22:36
I wish more snowflakes here in the states would start this trend. Set yourself on fire to protest trump!!
Marcos A.12/29/2018 19:40
And he will be forgotten tomorrow. And the unemployment. Will never end poor judgement. Poor education. Poor choices died for what? Depression!!
Somer M.12/29/2018 19:29
Soo sad.
Slim O.12/29/2018 11:52
It s a shame that u say that "he sat fire himself" when in the same time their is a video proof that he was trapped and he's death was on purpose to make ppl go out in the streets to do a riot on the acttual goverment. Yes he was stupid to put gazoline on himself in the first place but he wasnt the one who started the fire here s the link of the video its in arabic but the images show clearly that the guy in grey jacket started the fire from behind and he was holding the crime weapon "the lighter" in his hand and he threw it while he was running from the victim.( you can skip the talking part because he s showing that even to choose when and where he is going to do it there is someone telling him that) Politics are using poor ppl with money to reach their goals and media is just helping them more and more... so ppl please dont believe everything u hear without anyproof.
Sam G.12/29/2018 09:29
Lol
John M.12/29/2018 02:38
So you set yourself on fire?
Tyler L.12/29/2018 01:03
Well that wasn’t very smart
Kate R.12/28/2018 18:36
Heartbreaking.. 💔💔💔
Kristina M.12/28/2018 06:48
Pendejo
Michael W.12/27/2018 21:27
Hmmm
Brut12/27/2018 20:56
How the French "Yellow Vest" protests launched a movement against declining living standards.