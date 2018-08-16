Kim Jung Un always looks so happy

Whether he's visiting farms or seeing a pile of dead fish, North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un always looks like the happiest man on the planet.
117 comments
Roger R.11/12/2019 21:39
Id say they have a good laugh together l think in real life he is very funny likable person.
Yonka P.09/15/2018 23:46
Que Asco
Yonka P.09/15/2018 23:46
Que cosa tan asquerosa
Andrew K.09/14/2018 15:14
He is perfectly happy with all things except concurrency.
Laz Ş.08/31/2018 17:16
Bundan bi bok olmaz
Arthur K.08/30/2018 11:15
well he has lived this long before one of his generals kill him
Xntyl P.08/30/2018 07:37
So what the hell wrong with that??cheap admin
أحمد ا.08/30/2018 01:12
برايي المتواضع انه يبتسم لانه يرى بلاده ناجحه ومتطورة في كل المجالات ...لقد فرض رايه بقوة صحيح لكنه اخذ بيد بلاده الى التطور والتقدم واجبر بلدان عظمى ان تحسب لبلده الف حساب ...هنيئا لهم هذا الرئيس الفذ .
Mohsin R.08/29/2018 21:54
He is much nicer than Trump
Gaia V.08/29/2018 20:10
North Korean people live in starvation. That's a lie!
Shahab A.08/29/2018 06:43
Hahahaha
Camden D.08/28/2018 22:53
If I had my own country to control, I’d be smiling too.
Della D.08/28/2018 17:04
Low IQ??
Daw T.08/28/2018 07:29
Lovely guy.
Ibrahim M.08/27/2018 14:21
Who lied to you that he's a dictator? His people are happy case close
James P.08/27/2018 05:55
He looks like the fat majinboo.
Aziz A.08/26/2018 22:06
وجه وجه هشام موو صوفي قمر 😂
Bashirud D.08/26/2018 00:44
i like u sir
Richard N.08/25/2018 19:13
The guy looks gay Gay I say.
Dilip M.08/25/2018 17:45
Kal avje vo