Leading Brazilian Presidential Candidate Stabbed

"Under god's orders" a man stabbed and wounded the leading candidate in the Brazilian presidential race.
12 comments
Irshad A.09/13/2018 09:16
No risk no gain, every good thing must b followed.
Faruk K.09/11/2018 12:06
https://www.facebook.com/BTP2471/videos/361129287759857/
Eduard T.09/11/2018 02:40
Q bruto bien mira como está este mundo, y ni un chaleco de carton se pone, la gente x amor al dolar son millones las q hán matado.
Carolina U.09/09/2018 21:08
Por qué no se ve sangre en ningún momento? A qué se debe este fenómeno?
Nathan A.09/08/2018 09:45
Stop preaching hate and you won’t get stabbed
Quinlan R.09/08/2018 08:14
Everybody say it's fake just because he has far right thoughts.
Ashfaq S.09/08/2018 03:33
It was a kitchen knife and no blood shed. looks pretty fake and staged just our Indian TV dramas.
Linda G.09/08/2018 02:58
Holy the world is full of these idiots it seems!
Fabio R.09/08/2018 00:57
Probably fake, he is homophobic, racist and fight against women's rights. We're doomed :/
Filipe A.09/08/2018 00:36
Fascist that probably faked it
Michael G.09/07/2018 23:31
Most evidences point that it was fake and staged.
Adebanjo E.09/07/2018 23:22
Is it possible for a person to enter into the midst of those who love Bolsonaro and stabbed Bolsonaro, without the aggressor at least being killed or at least be punched at the face several times? I doubt some certain things. I normally analysis all things. This is for those who love to ponder things like I normally do.