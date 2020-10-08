back
Lebanon: protestors demand government step down
In the wake of the deadly blast in Beirut that killed 160 people, thousands of protesters took to the streets to demand the government resign.
08/10/2020 12:53 PM
9 comments
Bobby F.28 minutes
Citizens of Beirut you are not alone we have the same Government .Philippines 😭😭😭
Amrinder S.29 minutes
Ask australians...how beautiful they hv been to them!
Zaraar A.35 minutes
This is not arabic they are not speaking arabic
Omar A.an hour
Not one of them spoke Arabic and last time i checked lebanon is arab
Miller C.an hour
I saw novak
Kevork A.an hour
http://www.redcross.org.lb/index.aspx?pageid=907 https://egnalegna.org/ https://thisislebanon.info/
Julson G.an hour
bye bye Nasrallah😘
Bert S.an hour
Protesters ? Freedomfithers they are.
Matt P.an hour
