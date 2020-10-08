back

Lebanon: protestors demand government step down

In the wake of the deadly blast in Beirut that killed 160 people, thousands of protesters took to the streets to demand the government resign.

08/10/2020 12:53 PM
    Lebanon: protestors demand government step down

9 comments

  • Bobby F.
    28 minutes

    Citizens of Beirut you are not alone we have the same Government .Philippines 😭😭😭

  • Amrinder S.
    29 minutes

    Ask australians...how beautiful they hv been to them!

  • Zaraar A.
    35 minutes

    This is not arabic they are not speaking arabic

  • Omar A.
    an hour

    Not one of them spoke Arabic and last time i checked lebanon is arab

  • Miller C.
    an hour

    I saw novak

  • Kevork A.
    an hour

    http://www.redcross.org.lb/index.aspx?pageid=907 https://egnalegna.org/ https://thisislebanon.info/

  • Julson G.
    an hour

    bye bye Nasrallah😘

  • Bert S.
    an hour

    Protesters ? Freedomfithers they are.

  • Matt P.
    an hour

    Biden 2020 Fuck Donald Trump

