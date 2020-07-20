back
Lesbian Couples Aren't Treated Seriously in Media
"It's just a phase?" For real? Lesbian relationships in TV and movies are treated far less seriously than those of gay men. 👭
07/04/2019 3:57 PMupdated: 08/06/2020 1:13 PM
- 118.1k
- 446
- 31
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
23 comments
بينا م.5 days
تحفه
Priya G.07/20/2020 17:50
nice
πππ07/09/2020 17:13
I like it
Yasmina O.06/20/2020 12:05
God
Z-r G.06/09/2020 01:24
انا بغيتك انت ٱه انت لي كاتقراي دابا انا عارفك سخونا وما كرهتيش لي يكون معاك و يعنقك و يبوسك و يمص ليك شنايفك و عنقك و يرضع ليك بزازلك حتى يوقفو و يحل ليك رجليك و يحك ليك طبونك حتى يولي يسيل و يمصو ليك و يحويك حتى تجيبيه و ترعدي من النشوة ... ولكن خايفا او حشمانا او شي حاجا حابساك .. انا كانقول ليك يلا كنتي سخونا دابا و حاطا يديك فطبونك و انت كاتقراي دوزي بريفي نجيبوه بجوج فيديو فوق ما بغيتي و نسخنك كل نهار و نبقا معاك ديما بسرية تامة ❤️🔥 انا كانساينك 🔥
Emily C.07/20/2019 18:27
😂 it’s just about gay people so I thought you’d like it
مستر ج.07/18/2019 10:13
Hi
Ashley P.07/10/2019 01:45
like honestly 😂🤷🏽♀️
Jem B.07/07/2019 09:12
They're both stupidity, a distorted personality.
Faye I.07/07/2019 02:37
Change! Small word, huge word for many 1950’s era. Sex was not even talked about. They got married and the next century happened and CHANGE happened and talked about same sex marriages and dawn started to come to light for them. Keep in mind they are coming around as some have grandkids that they find are in same sex relationships. Slowly all will realize, but put it in their face and they revert. Keep it simple and all will be a smooth sailing.
Nevin S.07/06/2019 13:10
Pedo wood has a sexualized agenda- this is a recruiting campaign for the masses perversion pushed by the elitists
Ulla V.07/05/2019 06:43
It's treated like in life only with the fantasy of men.
Khokon I.07/05/2019 02:04
নিসন্দেহে এটা স্রষ্টা মনোনিত কোনো রাস্তা নয়! শয়তানকে খুশী করার মানসে নিজেক শয়তানের নিকট সোপর্দ করা! স্রষ্ঠার থেকে যা অভিশপ্ত! আর শয়তান হচ্ছে অশান্তিকারক!
Christopher O.07/05/2019 01:15
Yeah. Everyone likes to objectify the lesbians as hot and sexy while the gays are considered gross and immoral.
Bashir H.07/05/2019 01:05
They want to end human race.... Silent killers!
Rhianda07/05/2019 00:21
Uuupppsss...
Imran K.07/04/2019 23:58
Rafsan jamil
Imran K.07/04/2019 23:58
Imran habib
Nelson I.07/04/2019 22:03
Promoting sodomy is seen as a way of life these days. The fact you choose to be a lesbian or gay doesn't make it right. Remember been gay or lesbian is a choice unlike the natural you born during birth
Rauf A.07/04/2019 20:29
God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve -_-