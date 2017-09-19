back

Macron and Trump UN meeting

President Trump 🇺🇸 + President Macron 🇫🇷 = Bromance 🐱

09/19/2017 1:00 PM
Politics

10 comments

  • Pulkit S.
    09/21/2017 02:14

    They both openly racist so yea I suppose

  • Ezra Z.
    09/20/2017 12:25

    I see no French people in Paris anymore

  • Melissa S.
    09/20/2017 11:27

    45 is a fucking clown.

  • Abe M.
    09/20/2017 09:36

    A lib with Trump. This can't be. Bipartisan

  • Scott T.
    09/20/2017 09:27

    Whoever made this video is pretty f****** stupid

  • Katya C.
    09/20/2017 08:42

    This is bizarre. Diplomacy with a lunatic does not denote any sort of equality of intelligence or morality with said lunatic. No one likes Trump but Trump.

  • Mike V.
    09/20/2017 08:19

    Macron is way too educated for Trump. Lol

  • Gill I.
    09/20/2017 07:18

    I heard the french have invented a new wine for diuretic Russian Prostitutes called " Pee no More" after you drink , your not Russian when you go to the bathroom or European

  • Tony N.
    09/20/2017 00:16

    Don't give him any ideas. If he visits North Korea he will want to become rocket man, ha, ha, ha.

  • Ahmed A.
    09/19/2017 15:51

    He mastered the handshake I see no more hardcore tugging ur arm out the socket