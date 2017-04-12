back

Malala youngest ever Messenger of Peace

Malala Yousafzai powerful and empowering speech at the United Nations urges youth to take action!

04/12/2017 4:04 PM
  • Ryan A.
    05/11/2017 19:11

    Education is not a right, its a priviledge

  • Sam K.
    04/13/2017 20:16

    maybe Søren could watch this short little clip!

  • Rebekka A.
    04/13/2017 16:23

    Didn't Bruce Jenner beat her for woman of the year? Fuck that.

  • Tori R.
    04/13/2017 14:30

    To fight for education is very brave to do. I love her so much

  • Emily P.
    04/13/2017 06:39

    Juliana Pu

  • Cecilia S.
    04/13/2017 03:12

    Mars Aguirre

  • Candace D.
    04/13/2017 01:51

    Trump will disgrace her, I hope, though not likely, she spits in his face.

  • Krystle P.
    04/13/2017 01:46

    , oh i adore her!! i want to fight for women's right like her 💕

  • Michelle L.
    04/13/2017 00:50

    I love Malala Yousefzai.