Maternity clothing for young girls in Zambia? 😳\nIn this country 1 out of 3 girls gets pregnant before turning 18.
13 comments
Shazz G.09/17/2017 21:54
Ooooook soooooo, in some countries people marry young and start a family very young BUT life expectancy is around 40 they will normally die very young, its strange to us because we don't live this life If they are forced or raped then of course it's not ok
Ally B.09/17/2017 17:48
It's there culture. It's a normality to them. Our opinions here have absolutely no bearing over there life's. I think it's a good idea because no matter what we think it's not going to change.
Sean S.09/17/2017 17:38
How about birth control so they dont get pregnant in the first place?
Chetachi U.09/17/2017 16:10
This is fuckin sick
Liz M.09/17/2017 16:08
Poor baby
Emerald K.09/17/2017 15:38
rape and child marriages...
T J.09/17/2017 15:26
So sad 😭 I wish this was not a reality for them
Tierra C.09/17/2017 14:50
These girls are being raped!
Sesay A.09/17/2017 07:03
Too small 4 den tin,u start quick oh.
Kimona M.09/17/2017 05:07
This is very sad.
Enver R.09/17/2017 02:20
My fucking God
Nadia S.09/17/2017 01:42
Wow.
BalLords B.09/16/2017 23:52
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TuC7OlH8q4&feature=youtu.be