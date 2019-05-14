back

Maternity Laws Around the World

Happy Mother's Day! 💐The U.S. is the only developed country in the world that does not legally require paid maternity leave. These are the countries that put America to shame. 👉 Find more Brut videos at www.brut.media/us and our mobile app apple.co/2V4se1b

05/12/2019 1:57 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 9:00 AM

4 comments

  • Lynda L.
    05/14/2019 23:54

    Once again, President Obama tried to do the right thing for women.....new mothers, no less..... but the House and Senate turned a blind eye.....Republicans....... and voted against it, just as they voted against the ACA. Typical of Republicans.... their actions against women are evident.

  • Anderson B.
    05/14/2019 00:15

    Canada we can up to 18 months now

  • Bernard L.
    05/12/2019 16:41

    Not long enough.

  • Chante R.
    05/12/2019 16:08

    Do these countries have welfare that’s why America won’t do it

