Meet AMLO — the New President of Mexico
He won Mexico's presidential election by a landslide. Now, Andrés Manuel López Obrador is set to start an era where Mexican citizens will take front seat on government decisions.
An overwhelming majority of citizens has decided to begin the fourth transformation of Mexico's public life. Mexico has a new president. Andrés Manuel also known as AMLO, is a populist promising to change the country's political establishment. He won the general election in July 2018 S SOLO in July 2018TAS SOLO ND ESTÁS SOLO with 53% of the vote. This was his third run for the presidency. a legitimate ambition to be remembered as a good president for Mexico. His 2018 campaign Mexican politics ena disrupted za de mex Mexican politics with a new left-wing party called Morena. They empowered marginalized communities Mexico. Torena It will be a government for the people and by the people. Born in 1953, AMLO grew up Tabasco, Mexico. in the state of DEL DISTR - He's the first-born son of shop owners EL DISTR and has 7 siblings. AMLO majored in political science at the National Autonomous University (UNAM) and began his political career as a state leader of the Institutional Revolutionary Party. He served as mayor of Mexico City from 2000 to 2005. After losing his first presidential bid in 2006, AMLO contested the results, claiming election fraud. ÓPEZ OB de to We are going to the Federal Electoral Tribunal ez Obra ez Obrad with the same demand – rés Manu ez Obrado for the votes to be counted. Millions of supporters protested in Mexico City's Zócalo for months. We will not accept the democratic backslide. AMLO now pledges to fight government corruption, increase the size of the military, and eradicate poverty. He also promised to hold unprecedented referendums – vote on major government decisions. getting citizens to He held the first in October 2018. the construction of Mexico City's controversial $13 billion airport was halted. Starting on December 1st, AMLO takes office for a six-year term. mo Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart. Long live Mexico!
32 comments
Haroon R.09/02/2019 13:34
Elijah H.04/20/2019 10:34
Elijah H.04/20/2019 10:32
Elijah H.04/20/2019 10:32
Elijah H.04/20/2019 10:31
Mary A.03/30/2019 20:39
There is no victory on drugs from Mexico!! The USA are capturing Mexican Drug Lords with Fentanyl and Heroin and other illegal drugs. PRESIDENT TUMP NEEDS TO CLOSE SHUT DOWN THE BORDER NOW—TODAY!!!
Christian D.12/02/2018 04:03
I pray that he has a fruitful career
Joy M.12/01/2018 01:44
Mexico First
Olalde M.12/01/2018 01:41
No la vallas a cagar
Michele V.11/30/2018 23:52
We sure hope so!
Sergio S.11/30/2018 23:27
🤮💩
Pika M.11/30/2018 21:16
He said what we wanted to hear as everyone before him, and he will do everything everyone before him, sold our land and our people, if voting could help people why give us this power, if all government wants is to have their hands around our neck, is sad to see how we don't have historical memory and we hear what we want in the end. Is sad to see how international media talk about AMLO as he was some kind of hero when he's nothing but a clown and a manipulative person, is a shame to know how he refuge in our desperation to get what he wanted since 2001, he finally gets it, not by his intelligence or capacity to lead, but his capacity to manipulate all information around him, he's not the cure, he's the real illness of our country, people like him.
Vico F.11/30/2018 20:08
The end of democracy as we know it.
Jorge R.11/30/2018 19:58
Mayoría importante?
Jerome J.11/30/2018 15:56
Another Trump in Mexico?
Angel G.11/30/2018 14:52
Todos esperamos que así sea AMLO, no hagas lo mismo que los demás😩
Salva C.11/30/2018 13:13
Finally someone who deserves the title of Mexican President! 🏆👏🏼
Aída M.11/30/2018 12:16
Andrés Manuel fue un honor votar por ti 💚❤
James P.11/30/2018 11:19
Build a wall on your southern border. It’s fashionable.
Andres C.11/30/2018 07:42
Viva mexico y viva amlo y viva maduro y fidel comunismo unido contra usa! Viva el socialismo.