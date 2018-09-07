back

Meet Féliciano Valencia

In the name of his people, he spent years in prison. Now, he's free and holds a seat in the Senate in his country. Here is the story of Féliciano Valencia, symbol of the struggle of indigenous people in Colombia.

09/07/2018 7:56 AM
  • 108.4k
  • 9

8 comments

  • Cecilia A.
    09/16/2018 02:10

    I wish to have the same rights be ruled out here in the Philippines!

  • Ken M.
    09/15/2018 10:40

    Bless you Keep working for your people dont let greed rule you

  • Biraj P.
    09/13/2018 05:01

    We also have leaders like Bimal Gurung who leave their followers n go hiding.,.

  • Erdal O.
    09/10/2018 09:42

    Nksn djdd j d n

  • Rodrigo A.
    09/09/2018 21:26

    Claro... basta colocar um cocar e umas penas na cabeça. Fazer vídeo com uma música romântica e pronto. Você tem o direito de julgar um soldado do exército, sem direito a defesa, sem direito a um advogado, sem recurso...e executar a sentença de punição física em praça pública... ótimo isso... por razão da tradição indígena... imagina se o pessoal do Sul resolve aplicar a lei dos seus ancestrais os vikings!!!!

  • Nina P.
    09/08/2018 07:56

    Preso tanto tempo porque? Algo fez...

  • Stamatios P.
    09/07/2018 15:27

    Σωστά,

  • Kevin A.
    09/07/2018 07:59

    Awesome