back
Meet Féliciano Valencia
In the name of his people, he spent years in prison. Now, he's free and holds a seat in the Senate in his country. Here is the story of Féliciano Valencia, symbol of the struggle of indigenous people in Colombia.
09/07/2018 7:56 AM
- 108.4k
- 533
- 9
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
8 comments
Cecilia A.09/16/2018 02:10
I wish to have the same rights be ruled out here in the Philippines!
Ken M.09/15/2018 10:40
Bless you Keep working for your people dont let greed rule you
Biraj P.09/13/2018 05:01
We also have leaders like Bimal Gurung who leave their followers n go hiding.,.
Erdal O.09/10/2018 09:42
Nksn djdd j d n
Rodrigo A.09/09/2018 21:26
Claro... basta colocar um cocar e umas penas na cabeça. Fazer vídeo com uma música romântica e pronto. Você tem o direito de julgar um soldado do exército, sem direito a defesa, sem direito a um advogado, sem recurso...e executar a sentença de punição física em praça pública... ótimo isso... por razão da tradição indígena... imagina se o pessoal do Sul resolve aplicar a lei dos seus ancestrais os vikings!!!!
Nina P.09/08/2018 07:56
Preso tanto tempo porque? Algo fez...
Stamatios P.09/07/2018 15:27
Σωστά,
Kevin A.09/07/2018 07:59
Awesome