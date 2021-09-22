back

Meet the change-makers of Beyoncé's foundation, BeyGOOD

Meet Beyoncé's change-makers ... By improving access to education and employment, these BeyGOOD fellows are changing the lives of young people in Africa one country at a time.

09/22/2021 8:06 PMupdated: 09/22/2021 8:09 PM

2 comments

  • C'star M.
    6 days

    I am from Kenya. I love 💖💓💝♥️ Beyonce's initiative to change Africa a country at a time.

  • Brut
    7 days

    Brut is partnering with Global Citizen for their upcoming 24-hour global event on September 25. The Global Citizen Fellowship Program with BeyGOOD plans to recruit African youth as part of its initiative: https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/programs/fellowship/ https://www.beyonce.com/beygood/