back

Meet the drag kings, things and qwings bringing diversity to drag acts

“Drag isn’t just cross-dressing and lip-syncing to Britney.” They are drag, but they aren’t queens. Brut takes you behind the scenes of a drag king competition.

11/17/2021 5:59 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 5:16

    Meet the drag kings, things and qwings bringing diversity to drag acts

  2. 5:49

    After #FreeBritney, should all conservatorships be abolished?

  3. 2:19

    Laverne Cox on equal rights for trans people in the U.S.

  4. 6:03

    Trade your guns for trumpets: a New Orleans musician's initiative

  5. 6:48

    Jackson Katz on men’s violence against women

  6. 4:23

    Barack Obama on global warming: Sometimes I feel discouraged

0 comments

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    switch-check
    switch-x
    By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.