Meet Victoria’s Secret’s First Openly Transgender Model
Valentina Sampaio is now Victoria's Secret's first openly transgender model — and this isn't the first time the 22-year-old has broken barriers in the fashion world. 👏
Transgender models are becoming increasingly prevalent
She's the first transgender model to be hired by Victoria’s Secret. Valentina Sampaio announced the news on Instagram. Never stop dreaming gentee. Sampaio was born in Aquiraz, Brazil, on December 10, 1996. In 2017, she made herself known by becoming the first transgender model to make the cover of Vogue Paris. “Where I grew up…I grew up in the northeast region of Brazil, in the State of Ceará. I was protected there, in that little place where everyone knows and respects each other,” Sampaio says.
Transgender models are becoming increasingly prevalent. After playing a young trans woman in the series Pose, Indya Moore was the first transgender woman to make the cover of Elle magazine in May 2019. She has also worked for Louis Vuitton and L’Oréal. There isn’t a lot of representation for gender variant or trans people, so anywhere I go, I’m always showing up in the best way that I can because visibility is important, and people need to be able to see people like them in these spaces.
Laverne Cox also plays a trans woman in the series Orange Is the New Black. In 2018, she was the first transgender woman to make the cover of Cosmopolitan. She is also an icon for defending sexual minorities. “I’m proud, I think we’re at an important stage, where fashion is an instrument that enables things to happen more easily. It’s a time when we’re debating, we’re talking about it, so that in the future, we can free ourselves from these labels, from these prejudices that control human beings. “This idea that gender is binary is really difficult for a lot of people. It’s really challenging for a lot of people, for trans people that are here, who’ve been here for a really long time. So, that requires a different kind of thinking to really acknowledge our existence,” concludes Cox.
Brut.
50 comments
Jaymie L.11/12/2019 12:24
What an amazing group of women!
Melissa M.09/01/2019 00:36
Now we know what Victoria's secret is.
Mark B.08/31/2019 19:42
Transformation artistry at its very finest-
Oscar R.08/29/2019 21:25
He’s good looking for a man wanting to be a woman.
Jessica B.08/29/2019 06:06
Yes Sagittarius you're on fire
Beth C.08/28/2019 18:15
I hope she has a small duck..
Miroo L.08/23/2019 01:48
leo
T.W. Z.08/21/2019 11:35
You only get one life. Live it the the way you want.
Belinda P.08/21/2019 01:07
Not buying there products anymore ‘
PeggySue V.08/19/2019 05:48
💕
Sanchez E.08/18/2019 12:11
You're a Dude! You're never gonna be a woman! Get some mental help please.
Daniël V.08/17/2019 01:11
These persons are members of our society, and they are beautiful for who they are. We must celebrate diversity in our worlds... LGBTQI+, Caucasian, Asian, Pacific Islander, mixed race, African, persons with special needs, old, young, etc. We are all human and contributors to a diverse, magical, and beautiful world. Time to embrace differences, see the value of diversity, and start loving all who brings new and amazing perspectives to our global lives.
Melissa P.08/15/2019 15:14
She is so beautiful 💙
Braylen T.08/14/2019 05:36
I am also transgender. I think it's amazing Valentina gets this opportunity to shine on such an iconic platform ❤
Sania J.08/12/2019 23:56
Explains the strong jaw line. Happy for her 💜
Andy G.08/12/2019 13:43
A man in Victoria secrets, really new.
Kathie J.08/12/2019 02:28
Still a man always will be lol
Dorina R.08/11/2019 13:15
Hope it all goes well.....i know men love looking at Victoria Secret catalogs....hehe
David G.08/11/2019 06:25
If a dna test shows he has the DMRT-1 gene in the sex chromosome... then he isn’t transgender! Just someone faking being transgender and I call BS on these shenanigans!
Linda M.08/11/2019 05:54
Be careful Sissa Mar is giving out mad faces to everyone who disagrees with it.