Mexico is one step away from legalizing cannabis

Mexico is planning to legalize cannabis... We asked Mexican citizens about the landmark decision to become the world's largest market for cannabis.

03/18/2021 4:25 PM
4 comments

  • Andrew P.
    23 minutes

    We’ve had it legalized in Canada for a few years now. The country miraculously hasn’t burned down. The US needs to follow suit, not that it ever will. It makes too much money off its prison system lmao.

  • Shèavam K.
    an hour

    Acha acha yes han

  • Josip M.
    an hour

    Dealers will turn to killers 🙂 a man’s gotta eat 🤷🏻‍♂️

  • Christopher P.
    an hour

    indonesia, kapan? 😂

