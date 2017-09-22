Middle schoolers around the world

Depending of where you live, this is what being in middle school looks like ! 😮
13 comments
Ahmad A.09/25/2017 01:43
real schools bay
Robert M.09/24/2017 16:30
Things aren't that great in Afghanistan; who's of thunk it?
Elissa G.09/24/2017 15:47
Do kids in South Korea sleep? Cripes tutoring until 11pm, that's nuts
Kayli M.09/24/2017 15:30
Still seems like Finland is the best choice to me.
Vicy B.09/24/2017 09:48
The German school system is not correct in this video
Emma Y.09/23/2017 21:28
Whoa Germany, what? I didn't know that. That's kind of a lot for a kid to decide
Ezdra M.09/23/2017 19:23
And if you're in Colombia (my mother's country) where I lived for 6 years, there is no middle school. After fifth grade you go straight into high school. You don't have "elective" courses. Students graduate with the equivalent of a bachelor's degree (bachillerato) and by then you have studied physics, chemistry, trigonometry, philosophy, etc. Those are required and not just for students who wish to be in honor classes or "AP" courses. Some schools only allow you to fail a certain number of classes per year before going through summer school to pass. If you fail pass that number you have failed the entire school year. And by the last school year you're only allowed to fail ONE class or else you fail the entire school year. And from high school you go straight into university to study your degree but not before testing to get in the university and they only accept the top one hundred (or more, depending) for that class. And also they have the national exams for the graduating class for high school which again, if you fail it you don't pass.
Jessica F.09/23/2017 18:31
, interesting to show students!
Ilenia B.09/23/2017 16:56
Elena
Henry C.09/23/2017 15:10
Because the education system in America is broken.. I mean.. at this point everything's broken..
Tricia W.09/23/2017 12:41
, Ashford D. Collins, Brian F. Barackman- ideas for redesign?
Aaron A.09/22/2017 23:34
Why is Britney Spears in the first 3 seconds of this video?
Darius H.09/22/2017 21:35
Just came to see the comments from all the Americans that has it all figured out already.