back
Most Nigerians breathe an air that is too polluted
Black soot, toxic emissions, thick cloud of pollution... In Nigeria, the air is increasingly unbreathable.
07/22/2018 2:36 PM
- 12.8k
- 93
- 20
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
13 comments
Ronda K.07/23/2018 11:37
History will prove theses ppl will not except help,
Brook W.07/23/2018 05:28
Oil, the bane of the rich. Big oil has bought off or killed off every inventor that tried to do something about it. When will people of this planet say enough is enough? You have the power all you have to do is something about it and change will happen.
Same S.07/23/2018 02:07
ugh
Teya T.07/23/2018 00:34
ONE CANDLE BURNS.
Troy W.07/22/2018 19:04
They have no regulations.
Chris N.07/22/2018 18:51
Octopussy just landed
Ginyu M.07/22/2018 17:00
You must kill your president. Couse your president is man behind that.
John J.07/22/2018 16:34
Because they pollute the fuck outta,their enviornment!
Jojo B.07/22/2018 16:00
Maybe they should change their habits
Jessica T.07/22/2018 14:54
thank you mass consumerism
Nick S.07/22/2018 14:46
Yet, all the vegetation is still green. Amazing.
Matt N.07/22/2018 14:44
Stop drilling the oil there.
Jimmy J.07/22/2018 14:44
Wow❗Technolgy can easily solve these pollution problems. Nigeria can learn pollution-control lessons from China.