New Zealand passes law providing paid leave after miscarriage
"The grief that comes with miscarriage is not a sickness, it’s a loss.” New Zealand is now one of the first countries that will provide paid leave to couples who suffer a miscarriage or stillbirth.
03/25/2021 8:01 PM
17 comments
Lisa B.17 hours
David M.2 days
Rizwan B.2 days
so according to this they should also punish those who intentionally do "abortion" (murder of the innocent soul)
Leon J.2 days
I admire this city. Well done Jacinda
柴曉雯2 days
What about the women who have had abortions? What about their grief?
Marie S.2 days
Should be at least a month off
Indrakeela H.2 days
Mike L.2 days
Maybe it's time New Zealand stopped embarrassing the rest of the world with its humanistic behaviour. I mean, gees you Kiwis, how high can you go? The country doesn't need Jacinda Ardern anymore; the world does.....desperately.
Mariola Z.2 days
Michael H.2 days
can we move to New Zealand?
Le K.2 days
New Zealand you guy are the best with the best woman running the Country controlling the Covid19 virus and the citizen of New Zealand does obey the rules unlike white supremacy in US.
Franklin C.2 days
Patience is a virtue New Zealand 🇳🇿 has shown class on this
Steven S.2 days
I love that New Zealand is run by a woman and is so progressive, it would be lovely if our people and politicians would take notice!!