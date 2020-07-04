back
New Zealand PM praised for calming pressers
She's enrolled the Easter bunny as an essential worker, and has earned praise for her calming response to the coronavirus crisis. This is how New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is communicating about the COVID outbreak.
04/07/2020 8:51 PM
Steve S.17 minutes
She disarmed the whole country
Pierre M.26 minutes
Play a little bit of Animal Crossing with your kids and they'll soon be wanting the Easter bunny dead and buried.
Tim P.26 minutes
I love this woman she's a great leader to her people
Emanuel D.an hour
interesting greetings from Scotland 😷
Nevin S.an hour
Full TERM ABORTIONIST- darling of the media and hated by her people
