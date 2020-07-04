back

New Zealand PM praised for calming pressers

She's enrolled the Easter bunny as an essential worker, and has earned praise for her calming response to the coronavirus crisis. This is how New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is communicating about the COVID outbreak.

04/07/2020 8:51 PM
  • New

Politics

  1. 5:00

    New Zealand PM praised for calming pressers

  2. 7:35

    How countries are now fighting against COVID-19

  3. 3:26

    How the Citizens United decision changed politics

  4. 2:30

    How Strict Are Gun Laws Around the World?

  5. 3:11

    #TBT: The first black female presidential candidate

  6. 2:02

    Joe Biden insults voters while campaigning

7 comments

  • Steve S.
    17 minutes

    She disarmed the whole country

  • Pierre M.
    26 minutes

    Play a little bit of Animal Crossing with your kids and they'll soon be wanting the Easter bunny dead and buried.

  • Tim P.
    26 minutes

    I love this woman she's a great leader to her people

  • Emanuel D.
    an hour

    interesting greetings from Scotland 😷

  • Nevin S.
    an hour

    Full TERM ABORTIONIST- darling of the media and hated by her people

  • Brut News
    2 hours

    In March of 2019, Jacinda Ardern's show of leadership after the terrorist attacks at two mosques was also applauded: https://www.facebook.com/brutamerica/posts/2124906537807854

  • Brut
    2 hours

    In March of 2019, Jacinda Ardern's show of leadership after the terrorist attacks at two mosques was also applauded: https://www.facebook.com/brutamerica/posts/2124906537807854