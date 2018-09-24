back

Nicaraguan Kids Dance To Share Their Culture

Violence and poverty have ripped Nicaragua apart — this dance troupe is on a mission to share their country's story with the world. 🇳🇮

09/24/2018 7:01 PM
  • 286.1k
  • 22

Brut. Originals

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. Hyphenated American: Growing up Croatian in California

  4. How the world could eat 100% organic

  5. Southern chef is promoting mental health

  6. Astronaut describes her experience in space

13 comments

  • Hailey B.
    06/03/2019 20:29

    I love them, they have been to my church multipule times here in Montgomery, we always love them. They are some of the sweetest people you will ever meet and I am glad to have met them as many times as we did!!

  • Andruw J.
    02/18/2019 21:35

    Are these your kids?

  • Natalie W.
    02/15/2019 22:56

    Will you join my group North Americans for Nicaragua and post about it there

  • Douglas L.
    09/30/2018 13:56

    Fake video

  • Javed M.
    09/28/2018 10:58

    Hai magaly r u in nicaragua?

  • Mickael P.
    09/28/2018 01:53

    !!!

  • Charlie A.
    09/27/2018 21:14

    We had them at one of our churches. God bless these kids

  • Isaí M.
    09/26/2018 03:43

    This sad the situation in Nicaragua very hard. Ortegas and thugs sandinistas kill all the people that against to him. The wife satanician wicth and murder to pacific person that they want the best country.

  • Nodeal T.
    09/25/2018 17:36

    You have to get up an make a living that will Produce my own money but people that what’s apart of what u have enjoy it look forward to it

  • Jed B.
    09/24/2018 23:41

    To read the kids’ stories, please visit: http://nicavangelists.blogspot.com/

  • Jed B.
    09/24/2018 23:39

    Anyone keen to help us out with these kids (We’re currently studying/seeking asylum in Spain, the USA, Honduras and Nicaragua), please visit: https://www.nicavangelists.com/partnerships

  • Marjanka v.
    09/24/2018 22:12

    😢

  • Brut
    09/24/2018 19:48

    Thousands of people in Nicaragua protest to demand the departure of President Daniel Ortega: