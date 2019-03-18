back
North Korean Defector is Anti-Trump
President Trump again had high praise for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their Vietnam summit. Some NK defectors view the flattery as legitimizing the authoritarian ruler — whose crimes against humanity include enslavement, mass starvation, murder and torture.
03/04/2019 11:18 AMupdated: 08/07/2020 1:47 PM
19 comments
Hokage K.03/18/2019 03:10
The only reason he’s talking good about that horrible dictator is so we won’t get bombed to pieces
Shelby R.03/16/2019 20:09
We all know Kim is a bad man. Maybe Trump can talk some sense into the little Rocket Man !
Trevor M.03/08/2019 05:08
Not our country we have our own problems why are we worried about this they aren't going to help us with ours
Ikahn E.03/05/2019 01:55
That's Your President.
Dinh H.03/05/2019 00:18
hey fake page, I think you should send Obama to meet Kim and see how horrible the world will be after their meeting
Jim B.03/04/2019 21:45
The left love to keep hate alive
Johnny B.03/04/2019 20:14
He has praised pretty much all dicators of the world including terroristic Saudi Arabia. He loves authoritarianism and this is shown in his problem with due process in decision making. He's a straight up low IQ fascist glorified by right wing media to keep his supporters in the dark.
Joe Y.03/04/2019 18:02
Hilarious. When he talked tough on N. Korea, Brut and all these liberal reporters said he was endangering lives and ignoring the risk. Now that he got him to the negotiating table, he tries to be complimentary to encourage unity, and hes such a terrible person. Thank you again to Brut, for showing that no matter what the President does, you will blindly hate him.
Shelly R.03/04/2019 18:02
Please be very careful 😔
Lynda L.03/04/2019 15:52
DJT praises Dictators because he is trying to be one.... He failed his so called mission to stop nukes in North Korea. He believed the word of Kim Jong Un over a 22 year old American citizen who died days after returning to US soil. He feels it’s alright to kill someone for wanting to take your power away. He lies every time he opens his mouth. He is taking our freedoms away. Like all Dictators, DJT screams the same things over and over again because he knows a certain segment of easily brainwashed and not very intelligent people will follow blindly along.... He won the election by consorting with Putin. DJT is taking America down a dark and dangerous road and will someday go down in History as the worst President in the United States of America. Shame on DJT, and home on us.
Ruby M.03/04/2019 15:28
Trump Got north and south Korea together after 65 years, Families got to see each other, after 65 years, the bodies of our soldiers who died in Korea came home to their families after 65 years, Thanks To President Trump, The Rocketman. Stop fireing Rockets and endangering the countries a round him, Trump and Kim are talking about doing away with Nukes and the Dems and some Repubs, enterfere so Trump want make an agreement with Kim and get credit far stoping the Nukes,. The Dems, , care more about winning the next election then keeping the World safe, The President of the United States went to Vietnam to meet with the Head of N, Korea on stoping Nukes,and The Democrats not wanting him to have a successful trip ,would not wait 3days they called in. A man who has lied over and over. ,is on his way to prison far lieing to the NB F,B,I, , lieing to judges, cheating millions in taxes, tapping. His on clients a NB d much more,. So he could lie about Trump and it be heard around the world whileTrump is trying to make a piece deal and save thousands of people from starving so they would have a chance in the next Election , in stead of waiting until Trump had the 3 day meeting and most likely made and agreement with Kim. To help build his Country up. Stop thousands of people from starving and disarm the NUKES,
Benjamin L.03/04/2019 14:30
Looks like a dedicated sex worker to me ...
Naz K.03/04/2019 14:28
Such hypocrisy!
Michael C.03/04/2019 14:00
Richard E.03/04/2019 13:58
HES NOT KIDDING YOU MOST OF THE PEOPLE IN THIS COUNTRY IDIOTS THEY BELEAVE ALL TRUMP GARBAGE MOST OF THEM DONY EVEN BELEIVE IN CLIMATE CHAGE.
David A.03/04/2019 13:35
Trumps trying where no other has ...actually ending the korean war
Wisal M.03/04/2019 13:32
The white waves is coming all over the world. With leaders who killing its own citizens. Starting with trump. EVERY slaves around the world will be freed.
Eric C.03/04/2019 13:24
Mmm yeah we love the propaganda... Give us more, brut.
Carl I.03/04/2019 12:47
Correction : She was a slave in China, she didn't specify that it was in North Korea. Learn from history, What did north korea stood for, Communism, War and revenge on Japan. Solidarity with the soviet union And solidarity against the capitalist allies specifically America. If you are a dictator what do you do. 1.Suppression of Opposition 2.Suppression of actions that may trigger Rebellion --> By whom? the military or law enforcement, And executing them if deemed necessary. You are not slaves, You may feel like it but that is what Juche and communism is about, You work and EVERYONE works for the state. And no that is not slavery.