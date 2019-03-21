back
NZ Prime Minister Consoles Christchurch Students
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern continues to show profound leadership in the aftermath of the terrorist attack at two mosques. She shared some words of comfort at a high school that lost two students in the shooting.
03/21/2019 10:21 AMupdated: 06/18/2019 5:50 PM
56 comments
حيدر ا.04/05/2019 15:52
A true leader I applaud you Madam 👏👏👏👏
Johanna W.03/30/2019 01:30
She is a remarkable woman
Farhana K.03/24/2019 10:08
💖
John P.03/23/2019 14:44
Can we see something else for a change
Naveed I.03/23/2019 07:07
She is a very good leader
Fehed S.03/23/2019 07:02
God bless her! We have so much respect for such a great lady and great people of New Zealand. Love from Pakistan. 🇵🇰 🇳🇿
Atiya J.03/22/2019 17:33
👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
أيمن م.03/22/2019 14:51
I respect her so much... She is a great leader
Faiyaz K.03/22/2019 14:23
Kids with a simple Message from Canada to the World! KIA KAHA NEW ZEALAND WE ARE ONE https://youtu.be/doKcN6n8R94
Ken C.03/22/2019 10:16
Weak leader new Zealand will crumble in time
Souha S.03/22/2019 08:46
What a great human being.
Shirley D.03/21/2019 23:09
She is a real woman,and good prime minister God bless you. 🙂
Alejandra P.03/21/2019 22:07
She is doing a great job
Md N.03/21/2019 21:42
New Zealand, Pam all would congratulations u..
Tina A.03/21/2019 20:17
She is really deserving Nobel prize. She is the best. She is amazing. God bless New Zealand, God bless your people, God bless you.
Teresa K.03/21/2019 19:12
💕 it is a great place to raise a family . And I adore Jacinda.
Debbie C.03/21/2019 17:16
A REAL LEADER!!
Stacy M.03/21/2019 16:20
Making a nation of victims...wonder who will invade them
Ann M.03/21/2019 15:37
True leadership and a truly good heart! Well done!
