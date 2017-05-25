back

Obama + Trump + Merkel = ?

Angela Merkel met with both Barack Obama and Donald J. Trump today: 1 day, 2 relationships.

05/25/2017 6:00 PM
  • 94.6k
  • 49

42 comments

  • Santos E.
    06/01/2019 18:53

    Trumped Looks like Zombie 🧟‍♂️ jajajajajajaja

  • Richard S.
    05/28/2017 18:06

    The USA needed a hardass we are sick of having a suck ass aka obumer representing the USA ( go Trump )

  • Jonathan T.
    05/26/2017 18:50

    That's what happens when you don't come to terms with the most powerful country in the world! He isn't kissing ass like obama, it's our way or no way!

  • Yara G.
    05/26/2017 18:40

    yeah he is... a bitch i mean lol

  • Moreno P.
    05/26/2017 16:59

    Lol

  • Emina A.
    05/26/2017 16:53

    Hahahh

  • Brenda C.
    05/26/2017 16:34

    In Trump's defense, maybe he was afraid she'd swat it away. A man can only take so much swatting. Seriously, truth is, his motto really should be "when they go high, I go low".

  • Beatriz Z.
    05/26/2017 16:20

    For someone that has lots of money he can't seem to have enough to buy a little bit of class.. smh .. sorry excuse of a leader.. sad..

  • Gozman C.
    05/26/2017 16:04

    But WHY?? Why would US president wear such a mood and frowned face crossing infront of fellow world leaders? And the time, shoving a PM aside so that he can get in ???

  • Lilian K.
    05/26/2017 15:54

    Hahahahahaha

  • Amber M.
    05/26/2017 15:37

    So he praises the leaders who are torturing and murdering their people, and has contempt for the leaders who are helping their people. Interesting.

  • John G.
    05/26/2017 15:00

    Markel puts PC culture above her citizens safety. Countless have died in Germany and across Europe because of her weak resolve.

  • JD S.
    05/26/2017 14:47

    Let's subpoena them tax returns,let's see if he been trickin with Russia

  • N'faly D.
    05/26/2017 12:55

    Lol I love this man. I'm dying people

  • David B.
    05/26/2017 12:44

    If her hand were a pussy I bet he'd shake it.

  • Kathie H.
    05/26/2017 10:20

    Barack Obama, the REAL President!

  • KiWon C.
    05/26/2017 08:23

    Omg. Look what americans have done...cant believe this moron is the president of the united states... what a shame.

  • Alexandra G.
    05/26/2017 06:02

    when you're 7/17 AF

  • Zarifa N.
    05/26/2017 05:39

    😁

  • MO Z.
    05/26/2017 04:37

    🚮🚮🚮🚮l Zwyer