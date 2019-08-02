Olga Misik is the New Symbol of the Russian Resistance
A 17-year-old read the Russian constitution in front of riot police at a pro-democracy protest in Moscow — then she was arrested along with nearly 1,400 other demonstrators. Now, she's quickly becoming a symbol of the Russian resistance. 🇷🇺
Russian government's illegal prohibition of opposition candidates
She’s 17 years old and she’s the new symbol of Russian resistance. During pro-democracy protests in Moscow, in front of riot police, Olga Misik read the Russian constitution, which affirms the right to peaceful demonstrations. The photo of Misik has since gone viral. Olga Misik, joined thousands of people in Moscow to protest the Russian government's illegal prohibition of opposition candidates. Many candidates have been barred from running in local elections. “After the SWAT pushed back the protesters, I sat on the ground and continued to read our constitutional rights, clarifying, that what was happening was illegal.”
Demonstrators protested on July 27, 2019 demanding that opposition members be allowed to run in upcoming Moscow City Duma elections. Nearly 1,400 protestors were detained by the police according to the political monitoring group OVD-Info. Misik arrived with friends early in the afternoon to protest. After being separated from one another she eventually came close to the front row of riot police. Reading and waving the constitution around is a common form of protest in Russia, as it's meant to highlight Vladimir Putin's alleged dismissal of Article 31 — the right to free assembly. “We are here so that the independent candidates, for whom we have left our signatures, would be allowed to participate in the election. They should take part and the citizens should vote. If they were allowed… Let people decide for themselves who will represent them. That is, it.”
Misik was allowed to leave following the reading. Later at a subway station she was approached by unidentified officers who detained and arrested her. Misik says she was held for 12 hours. Reports show she was held for a day and now must appear in court to contest the charge of "attending a public event which was held without filing a notice."
Brut.
- 145.2k
- 1.4k
- 94
85 comments
Kara O.09/04/2019 02:48
Nothing more empowering than children resisting!
Tim R.09/01/2019 00:22
People around the world are seeking the freedom that Americans take for granted and that the democrats are attempting to take away from us!
James C.08/31/2019 03:27
Thanks Russia. You just showed America that this is what we are fighting to happen to us. Maybe some lambs in thia natiin might wake up and realize, Socialism is only the start to Communism.
Ashton A.08/31/2019 03:26
America also has that right but you need a permit so.
Seth R.08/30/2019 21:10
Yall come to America and we'll ship the liberals over there , a win for everyone !
Dave W.08/30/2019 18:42
The "resistance" in Russia is fighting against socialism, communism, and tyranny it seems. And the "resistance" in the US is fighting **for** socialism, communism, and tyranny. Opposite goals. Ideological enemies of each other, yet they both call themselves the "resistance". Leftists are always guilty of what they accuse others of, and are the opposite of what they claim to be and be for.
Suzanne C.08/30/2019 14:26
Hey Bernie, what about this?
Martin G.08/30/2019 02:17
Leftist crap.
Chris H.08/29/2019 18:47
Wow look at that, a non violent way of protesting
Rachel C.08/29/2019 15:57
That is what trump wants in America to be a dictator like Putin
Roger T.08/29/2019 15:55
russians are having pro-democracy protests. that would be a good idea in the USA. time to get away from our plutocracy
Rachel C.08/29/2019 12:57
That is what trump wants in America to be a dictator like Putin
Karolina M.08/29/2019 02:58
Now ahe ia becoming a symbol?? Wow we are desperate to follow or to give people merits they dobt deserve. We are so hollow and have too much need.
Walter K.08/29/2019 02:33
They were becoming a suitable part of the world order until Putun became President, that is to be expected from an X Commie KGB Agent. Funny how all his competition disappears when it is time for re-election.
Frank K.08/28/2019 22:03
Interesting that in Russia, they are fighting for democracy while over here, we are losing are democracy.
Jay H.08/28/2019 21:54
The United States government would have done the same exact thing......
Blake T.08/28/2019 17:29
Meanwhile our president talks about Putin (who’s the guy forcing his own re election over and over by doing things like this) saying “great people, really do like him”.
Jacob T.08/28/2019 12:10
She's got good taste in plate carriers ok give her that.
Kirk L.08/28/2019 02:26
Crazy times when the Russian people have something to teach us about fighting for freedom and democracy. Are we learning?
Keanu L.08/27/2019 15:32
Instantly legendary.