Opportunities For HIV Positive Teens

This cafe is fighting AIDS stigma by providing training and work opportunities for HIV positive teens. (via Brut India)

12/10/2019 3:57 PMupdated: 08/05/2020 2:24 PM

1 comment

  • Jim H.
    12/18/2019 13:18

    No scones for me thank you very much.

