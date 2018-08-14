back

Outcry for Witnesses of Domestic Violence to Speak Up

She was captured on camera being abused by her husband — and moments later she was dead, sparking an outcry for witnesses of domestic violence to speak up.

08/14/2018 5:01 PM
  • 376.6k
  • 66

50 comments

  • Rianty M.
    01/21/2019 07:31

    My emphaty to Brazilian Women

  • Michelle C.
    08/31/2018 13:29

    😣

  • Bosi P.
    08/30/2018 07:41

    arrest him and stop violence to woman, if you not punish the actor will never stop

  • Francesco B.
    08/29/2018 17:13

    Go back to cave man days

  • Rafael A.
    08/29/2018 16:45

    Que habra hecho

  • Mellel A.
    08/28/2018 20:48

    تم

  • Jimmy B.
    08/28/2018 19:51

    Before someone kill you... Kill him first... Will see the court and Police.

  • Teiva T.
    08/28/2018 15:23

    Se que des fois les filles se Choisie des mec vraiment stupide et idiot à la fois

  • Cesar A.
    08/28/2018 00:25

    Obviously That individual did not love her. How could he...? Can any man loving a woman do this to her?

  • Miriam R.
    08/27/2018 21:06

    Wtf omg

  • Mellel A.
    08/24/2018 21:04

    تم

  • Gladys E.
    08/24/2018 16:35

    Mil veces maldito.asesino.

  • Winklaar J.
    08/24/2018 13:28

    esaki ta e geval cu mi a bisabo di dje

  • Yasir K.
    08/24/2018 09:37

    And they portray east to be the oppressor of women.... what about this

  • Johnny R.
    08/23/2018 03:41

    Un hombre que pega a una mujer es nada mas que un COBARDE.

  • Belkys C.
    08/22/2018 11:51

    Maldito ¡

  • Ponthe B.
    08/21/2018 09:58

    Vigilantism anyone?

  • Luci A.
    08/21/2018 05:26

    Y ese era venezolano ? Pregunto nada mas se fijas que delincuentes asesinos hay en todas partes y de distinta nacionalidad ?

  • Natasha B.
    08/20/2018 23:50

    only asshold hit women

  • Mirella M.
    08/20/2018 13:45

    Si , hay que denunciarlos , no te quedes callada