Personal shelters for the homeless can be built under an hour

These tiny shelters can be built in less than an hour. And they're changing the lives of people suffering from homelessness.

01/31/2021 6:58 PM
6 comments

  • Mourad J.
    8 minutes

    A Great work with a simple tools A Algerians 🇩🇿guys have a geant quality to be a great actors want a help and sponsor for more success Watch and judge ! https://www.youtube.com/c/shortkanj

  • Jose G.
    17 minutes

    It looks like a good idea

  • Andrew K.
    an hour

    SOMETHING IS WRONG WITH AMERICA IF WE HAVE TO HAVE HOMELESS VILLAGES BECAUSE WE CANNOT OFFER EMPLOYMENT TO ALL

  • Craig N.
    an hour

    Just in time for the massive job losses to come.

  • James J.
    an hour

    Great idea, but what about all the junkies? I mean, you don't just quit shooting heroin because you have a place to live....

  • Bonnie C.
    an hour

    I like the idea...but what about bathroom and showers

