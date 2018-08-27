back
Pope advises understanding — and controversial comment about homosexuality
“When it shows itself from childhood, there is a lot that can be done through psychiatry.” — Within his reply to a question about what parents should do if they notice homosexual traits in their children, Pope Francis delivered these controversial comments. Here is his entire response.
08/27/2018 9:01 PM
27 comments
Jr R.08/30/2018 17:59
Imo all priests are gay... why else would u pledge your life to a magic man in the sky, not marry a women and surround yourself with boys.... and we all know what they do to these boys.
Irina V.08/30/2018 10:46
So we are back in the ‘50!! And who should decide they are really gay and there is nothing else to be done for them through psychiatry? After a year, two or we should keep them looked in mental institution until they commit suicide or get better?!? This will make parents treat gay children like seek people and have no love and understanding for them!!!
Cyrus K.08/29/2018 09:41
Great pope!
Paris H.08/29/2018 08:53
Love is love however & whatever form that takes without judgement, this is all this life is really about Love nothing more nothing less, we are all just visitors on this planet for what is really a short time to learn this lesson, don't let fear or anyone stand in your way of anything you feel to be good, learn to raise your level of consciousness then love your child no matter what as this love is the most precious gift you can give, lesson learnt
Vince W.08/29/2018 06:13
Oh no, not you too. Well, I guess it's better than condemning them outright.
Silvia M.08/29/2018 03:48
My God! Why people take a pair of words instead of the whole speech? Probably he refers to help not to "cure", but to get self comprehension, for both the child and the family, to accept.
Bernard L.08/28/2018 15:48
Very good professional and parental advice.
Natalie C.08/28/2018 15:42
Wow that’s a pretty progressive statement for the pope.
Francis L.08/28/2018 15:28
house of pedophilia
Mira K.08/28/2018 15:21
Pravi Sv. Otac, sućutan, poućan, ako ga potrebiti razumiju 😍😥😴
Jannatolmaua K.08/28/2018 15:14
Kottar bacchhaaa
Hythey K.08/28/2018 13:52
Mad pop
Rhonda S.08/28/2018 13:19
Clean up your house and leave gay people alone.
آدم ي.08/28/2018 12:26
كيف للذي لم يعرف طعم الأبوة أن يعلم الآباء كيف يربوون أولادهم فعلاً شيئ غريب 😒😒
Jeff R.08/28/2018 11:31
Taking advice from a man who has never had a sexual relationship in his life.....that we know of......and if he did it was riddled with guilt and prima fascia forbidden. SMH
Arlindo F.08/28/2018 09:36
Habla de los Padres Que Violan los Niños Estupido
محمد م.08/28/2018 08:14
كذابين واولهم البابا كلهم امتاعين افروخ سحيقة والحمد لله الذي اكرمنا بالاسلام
Grażyna L.08/28/2018 06:17
Amen
Bob T.08/28/2018 02:52
The mental illness is religion not homosexuality. It’s found in over 1,000 species but religion in only one.
Margaret E.08/28/2018 02:44
Amen