back

Powerlifter Won't Compromise Her Identity

This powerlifting Muslim woman refuses to compromise her identity. Special thanks to TSC Asia.

11/18/2018 10:01 PM
  • 400.1k
  • 188

Brut. Originals

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. Hyphenated American: Growing up Croatian in California

  4. How the world could eat 100% organic

  5. Southern chef is promoting mental health

  6. Astronaut describes her experience in space

137 comments

  • Sal K.
    11/25/2019 07:28

    , she’s pretty cute, but that accent has to go lol 😂

  • Mur S.
    07/08/2019 18:27

    😍💪✌️👍Proude of you 👍✌️💪 😍

  • Arifah A.
    03/20/2019 10:33

    She's beautiful

  • Brian S.
    03/18/2019 19:58

    How dumb

  • Brian C.
    03/17/2019 14:50

    Happy for you stay there

  • Elizabeth M.
    02/28/2019 14:57

    I wish I had her confidence

  • Munim S.
    02/13/2019 18:15

    The only person an opponent fears to fight, is the person, who refuses to give up !

  • Bobbi S.
    02/12/2019 06:04

    Beautiful Story

  • Chiva K.
    02/12/2019 01:08

    Lol who wants to see your ugly hair

  • Chiva K.
    02/12/2019 01:07

    She can’t put makeup in Islam

  • Chiva K.
    02/12/2019 01:04

    I thought in Islam she can’t give hand to men , then how come she was

  • Joseph I.
    02/11/2019 19:49

    Brave, ignorant and willingly oppressed. Ya that headpiece is a real symbol of feminism. You foolish cucks. Wake up morons

  • Sooraj U.
    02/08/2019 17:47

    Disagree.Such doings reinforces the patriarchal setup of every religion.

  • Ahamad K.
    02/07/2019 22:48

    Beautiful

  • Ginger G.
    02/07/2019 16:00

    Because she dare not take it off..dire consequences if she did.

  • Duceysane D.
    02/06/2019 15:57

    She is good my sister thanks you my sister

  • Hassan S.
    02/06/2019 09:37

    Machalha

  • Jace M.
    02/05/2019 17:19

    You're not doing anything for your country when you're not there

  • Jace M.
    02/05/2019 17:18

    Government treating her well half the people that live in Canada can't even afford braces and the government just gives cash away to these immigrants so they can get Advanced Healthcare

  • Feroz K.
    02/05/2019 03:16

    Show your boobs to your master