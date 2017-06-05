back

President Putin rare interview

"We don't care who's the head of the United-States." Vladimir Poutine was very, VERY frank in his interview.

06/05/2017 9:00 PM
  • 4.8m
  • 4.7k

Politics

2928 comments

  • Javary M.
    06/07/2019 17:37

    He has a point though. Parties change and come and go but the political agenda stays the same.

  • Isiah N.
    11/17/2018 14:45

    lol this video didn’t age well

  • Philip W.
    10/21/2018 21:50

    Love my man Putin

  • Del T.
    07/21/2018 03:06

    And so can Trump. Not to mention Clinton’s I did not have sex hahaha, I know who I believe.

  • Stephen M.
    07/12/2018 21:12

    BULLLSHIIIITTT

  • Drew D.
    06/09/2018 21:29

    😂

  • Tim F.
    06/06/2018 14:19

    Still puts a smile on my face each time I see this interview. 😂

  • Sabby S.
    06/02/2018 06:20

    How come no one has noticed that they tagged a troll page Vladimir "POUTINE" LOL

  • Ben H.
    02/27/2018 01:30

    the grand emperor speaks

  • Stratotes P.
    12/13/2017 02:09

    Lol you got to give Putin credit cuz anybody knows that Putin does not answer to fucking wack-ass Megyn Kelly or anybody else around here he's just doing it politely cordially out of professionalism and good politics

  • Carlos R.
    12/06/2017 00:01

    Savagee lmaaoooooo

  • Antonio L.
    12/05/2017 02:14

    Putin best World’s President in the last 15 years!! Hands down!!

  • Trip H.
    12/02/2017 14:53

    He's actually a more polished liar and question dodger that his friend, Trump.

  • Thomas B.
    11/22/2017 15:00

    dam

  • Olive V.
    11/02/2017 05:50

    Elijah Malique Flowers😂😂 crazy interview

  • Johanne B.
    10/30/2017 15:25

    Liar. Trump open offshore drilling for you. Trump got out of climate change for you.

  • Tina L.
    10/10/2017 19:24

    "Your lives must be boring" 😂😂😂👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼😂😂😂😂👌🏼

  • Preston W.
    09/03/2017 17:58

    Very stern and intelligent, also now one of Europe's richest people...hmm

  • Alex G.
    08/30/2017 00:50

    Dānīeł Krupic

  • Kimberly W.
    08/08/2017 16:41

    🤣🤣😅😅