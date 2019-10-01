Pro-Democracy Protesters in Hong Kong Want Americans to Pay Attention
Today marks the 70th anniversary of the Communist Party's rule in China. Protestors in Hong Kong opened up about risking police violence to stand up for democracy — and they want Americans to pay attention.
Call for local governments to act
Beatrice Li and Andy Li say they used to be ordinary Hong Kong citizens. Now they risk police violence to protest for democracy in their city. They use their batons, their pepper spray against people who are just happened to be traveling on a train. And they storm into a train, they beat people up, and then they get out. They do not do any arrests to those people. They travelled abroad with a small group of activists to make sure other countries hear their message. And they have a message for President Trump.
We are in Paris, we have Hong Kongers in Berlin, we have Hong Kongers in Strasbourg, in London. All of us, all Hong Kongers, are calling for unity, for solidarity among Hong Kongers around the world, and to call for local governments to act. To enact policies. To offer relief to freedom fighters on the other side of the world. President Trump: listen to Hong Kongers calling from the other side of the world. Listen to Hong Kongers on US soil, calling for your government to act. Listen to American citizens calling on you to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy act. Show that America is not to be bullied around by China. Show that America stands with the people, with freedom, and with human rights.
In April, the Chinese government proposed an extradition bill that threatened Hong Kong's legal autonomy from the mainland. Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets, launching months of massive protests. There was a violent police crackdown. Today, just leaving Hong Kong is risky. Despite the danger, Beatrice and Andy said Hong Kongers were committed to fighting on. Hong Kong's government promised to withdraw the extradition bill but many Hong Kongers remain skeptical. They say that anyone who cares about democracy should pay attention to what is happening in Hong Kong.
Brut.
Everardo S.10/31/2019 01:08
Good luck your asking the wrong president
Huey H.10/30/2019 01:31
Freedom fighters....? Didn't George carlin mentioned something about freedom fighters? They fight against freedom. Lol... so? Faces of stupid hongkonger and identity crisis chinese dummy. Think the world views freedom fighters are usually terrorists. And another so.?
Mike R.10/26/2019 19:44
Well I'll tell you what, how about if we move you all here and send all our stupid liberal socialists over there sounds like a win win to me. Everyone gets what they want
Jaden M.10/24/2019 06:41
Nice propaganda you got there.... be a shame if you had... reliable sources 😳🤨
Cory D.10/22/2019 23:25
While I can not fight for Hong Kong..I wish the residents who want to keep their freedom all the best.
Jason M.10/21/2019 11:46
Burn it down.
Edward T.10/20/2019 06:09
Go people go!
Christopher S.10/14/2019 12:02
We have our own fights here in the US. We have to focus on fixing our land. We can't help you.
Leo B.10/11/2019 16:43
Freedom for Hong Kong
Brandon F.10/10/2019 20:42
I support Hong Kong, not sure what we can do without starting a war,
Ricardo R.10/10/2019 00:10
Watched the whole thing. Was that the New Socialist Democrat party.
Mykle A.10/09/2019 16:18
Be strong you are starting to understand the value of freedom. Those in our country are giving it away for the type of government your fighting against 🤔
Reta C.10/07/2019 20:09
Ever country should fight for your rights
Albert S.10/06/2019 11:44
Go fight for your country. leave us out. we are not the worlds police!!!!
Johnny F.10/05/2019 22:02
Umbrellas!
TJ M.10/04/2019 15:07
You go Hong Kong. That's standing up for your rights. Good luck..
Oscar A.10/04/2019 12:07
It’s pronounced Gina. -TRUMPF
Tim L.10/02/2019 01:29
It belongs to China. China is not letting go of it.
Renfebron R.10/01/2019 20:23
Its not only Hongkongers who are suffering those Uighurs Muslim Chinese in Urumqi & Tibet are as well against Chinas Dictatorial Regime
Dolma T.10/01/2019 17:29
Hong Kong people are brave..salute